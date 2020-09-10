33 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) rose 33% to $0.2350 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Wednesday. CBL & Associates Properties, last month, entered into a restructuring support agreement with noteholders to strengthen its capital structures.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) rose 28.4% to $0.4495 in pre-market trading. Jaguar Health recently announced the launch of mental health Entheogen Therapeutics Initiative.
- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) rose 22% to $1.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported an exclusive license deal with Jeil Pharma for rights to commercialize Triferic in South Korea.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) rose 18.1% to $8.02 in pre-market trading after the company and Te Arai BioPharma announced the launch of Nasocyn nasal care and Oracyn oral care products in Australia.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) shares rose 14.9% to $2.24 in pre-market trading after climbing around 11% on Wednesday. Super League Gaming recently announced pricing of 4.540 million share common stock offering at $1.85 per share.
- Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH) rose 14.2% to $366.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company also said it expects to reach 20% adjusted operating margin in FY20.
- SelectQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLQT) shares rose 11.5% to $22.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE: CBD) rose 10% to $12.85 in pre-market trading.
- Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE: PSV) rose 9.7% to $0.3999 in pre-market trading.
- Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR) rose 9.3% to $16.30 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DPHC) rose 8.9% to $21.75 in pre-market trading after climbing more than 12% on Wednesday.
- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) rose 8.3% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) rose 7% to $2.76 in pre-market trading. Clean Energy Fuels reported new and extended contracts for more than 20 million gallons of redeem renewable natural gas.
- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BEDU) rose 6.9% to $7.12 in pre-market trading.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) shares rose 6.6% to $0.55 in pre-market trading after jumping over 24% on Wednesday.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) rose 6.1% to $5.22 in pre-market trading. BlackBerry AtHoc expanded dedicated EU data centers to comply with data residency mandates.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) rose 6% to $14.40 in pre-market trading. Veoneer will supply advanced driver assistance technology to a global premium automaker.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares rose 4.8% to $0.2094 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Wednesday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fell 15.7% to $6.20 in pre-market trading. GameStop reported a wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter, while sales also missed estimates.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) fell 15% to $2.43 in pre-market trading after jumping over 21% on Wednesday. Precipio reported quarterly results last month.
- Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) shares fell 13.7% to $3.00 in pre-market trading. Superconductor Technologies’ 1-for-10 reverse stock split came into effect today.
- Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ: QTNT) fell 11.2% to $4.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $60 million common stock offering.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) fell 8.2% to $7.19 in pre-market trading. Frontline reported Q2 results last month.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) fell 7.8% to $31.72 in pre-market trading after climbing around 9% on Wednesday.
- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) shares fell 7.7% to $84.50 in pre-market trading despite the company reported upbeat Q2 results and issued strong sales forecast.
- STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: STAG) fell 7.3% to $30.06 in pre-market trading.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) shares fell 5.3% to $0.49 in pre-market trading after jumping over 7% on Wednesday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, last month, secured a new purchase and marketing agreement with Vantage Outsourcing for DEXYCU.
- Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: PRPL) fell 5.2% to $19.10 in pre-market trading after the company announced a secondary offering of approximately 11.8 million shares at $18.50 per share.
- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) fell 5.1% to $50.51 in pre-market trading. Yum China generated $2.2 billion in its initial public offering by issuing 41.9 million shares in Hong Kong at approximately $53.16, according to Bloomberg.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) fell 4.8% to $30.33 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed public offering priced at $350 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies shares jumped 73% on Wednesday after the company announced the results from its study 402 evaluating Lumateperone 42mg achieved statistically significant results in primary and key secondary endpoints.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares fell 4.8% to $12.94 in pre-market trading after reporting a common stock offering of 8.5 million shares.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) fell 4.3% to $0.4108 in pre-market trading. Avinger, last month, priced its 11.06 million share public offering of common stock at $0.47 per share.
- Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SPRO) fell 2.5% to $12.48 in pre-market trading after reporting an 8 million share common stock offering.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas