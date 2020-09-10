Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Quest Diagnostics: Debt Overview

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2020 7:00am   Comments
Share:

Over the past three months, shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) fell by 5.99%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Quest Diagnostics has.

Quest Diagnostics's Debt

According to the Quest Diagnostics’s most recent financial statement as reported on July 24, 2020, total debt is at $4.58 billion, with $4.02 billion in long-term debt and $555.00 million in current debt. Adjusting for $988.00 million in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $3.59 billion.

Shareholders look at the debt-ratio to understand how much financial leverage a company has. Quest Diagnostics has $12.99 billion in total assets, therefore making the debt-ratio 0.35. Generally speaking, a debt-ratio more than one means that a large portion of debt is funded by assets. As the debt-ratio increases, so the does the risk of defaulting on loans, if interest rates were to increase. Different industries have different thresholds of tolerance for debt-ratios. A debt ratio of 40% might be higher for one industry and normal for another.

Why Debt Is Important

Besides equity, debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and contributes to its growth. Due to its lower financing cost compared to equity, it becomes an attractive option for executives trying to raise capital.

However, due to interest-payment obligations, cash-flow of a company can be impacted. Equity owners can keep excess profit, generated from the debt capital, when companies use the debt capital for its business operations.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DGX)

Drug Testing At Work Is A Thing Of The Past, Study Finds
How Does Quest Diagnostics's Debt Look?
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Bristol-Myers, Bluebird Bio Resubmit Multiple Myeloma Drug BLA, FSD To Close Medicinal Cannabis Business, Hologic's Blowout Quarter
Quest Gets FDA Emergency Approval For New Lab Method To Improve Coronavirus Testing Capacity, Speed
KeyBanc Upgrades Quest Diagnostics, Says Lab Company's Guidance 'Very Cautious'
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 29, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Debt InsightsNews Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com