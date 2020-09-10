58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) shares climbed 72.9% to close at $31.86 on Wednesday after the company announced the results from its study 402 evaluating Lumateperone 42mg achieved statistically significant results in primary and key secondary endpoints.
- Superconductor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SCON) shares jumped 44.9% to close at $0.3478 on Wednesday after declining 7% on Tuesday. Superconductor Technologies issued a letter to stockholders.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares gained 43.7% to close at $13.59 after the company said it has agreed to sell 2.298 million shares of its common shares in a registered direct offering to Pfizer at a price of $10.88 per share, for raising gross proceeds of $25 million. Separately, Trillium announced updated data from its ongoing TTI-622 and TTI-621 dose escalation studies in relapsed and refractory lymphomas, showing the former demonstrated substantial monotherapy activity in highly pre-treated patients, with a broad therapeutic window, a rapid onset of action, and across a range of lymphoma indications. Since no safety signal was observed, the company said it is further escalating the dose.
- Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: WTRE) rose 24.8% to close at $22.30 after Reuters reported that Arch Capital is in a $26 per share bid for the company.
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) gained 22.7% to close at $4.60. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment named Erica Muhleman as its Executive Vice President of New Business Development/Marketing & Sales.
- Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ: AMYT) surged 21.8% to close at $13.50 after reporting positive top line results from its pivotal Phase 3 EASE trial of FILSUVEZ® for the treatment of dystrophic and junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) gained 21.2% to close at $2.86.
- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) shares rose 20.9% to close at $4.05. 500.com reported resumption of operations in Sweden.
- Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: NES) surged 19.7% to close at $2.67. Nuverra Environmental, last month, posted a wider loss for its second quarter.
- Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RVP) gained 19.4% to close at $6.47.
- Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS) rose 19.2% to close at $42.36.
- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN) shares jumped 18.8% to close at $13.23. DA Davidson initiated coverage on eGain with a Buy rating and a price target of $16.
- Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVNT) shares rose 17.2% to close at $18.29. Deutsche Bank upgraded Vivint Smart Home from Hold to Buy.
- The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) gained 16.6% to close at $16.20.
- Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) shares climbed 16.4% to close at $80.32.
- Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) gained 15.1% to close at $3.05. Wilhelmina International reported Q2 results last month.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) gained 15.1% to close at $16.88.
- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) surged 14.9% to close at $3.24. Titan International, last month, posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) gained 14.3% to close at $3.91 following a rebound in the tech sector.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) shares rose 14.2% to close at $45.35.
- (NASDAQ: PFSW) shares surged 14.2% to close at $7.73.
- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) shares climbed 13.9% to close at $13.72.
- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) rose 13.3% to close at $15.58. B. Riley FBR, on Tuesday, initiated coverage on GreenPower Motor with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $24.
- AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) gained 12.8% to close at $3.88 after declining 19% on Tuesday.
- Aspira Women's Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) climbed 12% to close at $3.07.
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) rose 11.3% to close at $4.62.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares jumped 10.9% to close at $366.28. Tesla shares fell over 21% on Tuesday, marking the worst day of declines for the automaker, after it was left out of the prestigious S&P 500 index.
- Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) rose 7.5% to close at $122.71 after the company raised Q2 sales guidance above estimates. The company also noted demand during the September quarter for its 4G and 5G mobile products is exceeding its original expectations.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) gained 6.9% to close at $10.27. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, yesterday, reported a coronavirus vaccine manufacturing agreement with Thermo Fisher.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 6.5% to close at $90.84. Novavax shares fell over 8% on Tuesday after several drug companies, including Novavax, signed a pledge committing to not file for approval of a COVID-19 vaccine until late-stage studies demonstrate safety and efficacy.
- iBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBIO) gained 5.3% to close at $2.00. iBio recently announced it entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Planet Biotechnology for the development of Planet's COVID-19 therapeutic candidate, ACE2-Fc.
- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) gained 5.1% to close at $14.28. Beyondspring shares jumped 15% on Tuesday after the company received a breakthrough therapy designation from both the US FDA and China's NMPA for plinabulin in chemotherapy-induced neutropenia indication.
- BioNTech SE – ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) climbed 4.2% to close at $62.32 after the company announced it concluded exploratory talks with the European Commission for a proposed supply of 200 million doses of its BNT162 mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccine candidate. The company also announced data from its preclinical studies.
Losers
- Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) shares tumbled 45.7% to close at $0.38 on Wednesday. Shiloh Industries, last week, received court approval of "First Day" motions to support business operations..
- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) declined 19.3% to close at $18.12 after the company reported quarterly results.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) dipped 18.7% to close at $7.90 after declining 16% on Tuesday.
- SeaChange International Inc (NASDAQ: SEAC) declined 18.7% to close at $1.09 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) dropped 18% to close at $1.91 after jumping over 75% on Tuesday.
- The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) dipped 15.6% to close at $26.11 after posting a loss for the second quarter.
- ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) fell 15.4% to close at $2.31.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) declined 15.3% to close at $42.37. Nikola shares jumped around 41% on Tuesday after the company announced a strategic partnership with General Motors.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) shares fell 15% to close at $2.49.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) shares fell 14.7% to close at $6.39. Applied UV shares climbed 31 on Tuesday after the company announced its SteriLumen subsidiary entered into an exclusive distribution deal with Akida Holdings for its airocide air quality-improvement system.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) dropped 14.2% to close at $5.26 after the company issued additional update about the proposed design of the planned Phase 2/3 trial for its X-linked retinitis pigmentosa clinical program and new preliminary data on a higher dose Group 5 from the ongoing Phase 1/2 XLRP trial. The company also reported results for the fourth quarter.
- Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) fell 13.9% to close at $25.25. Slack reported upbeat earnings and sales for the second quarter. However, the company’s billing growth slowed in the quarter.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares fell 13.3% to close at $0.9021. Gevo shares tumbled over 10% on Tues after the company issued a business update.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) declined 12.9% to close at $6.74 as the sector rebounded following a steep selloff over the past few sessions.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares declined 12.7% to close at $10.22. Co-Diagnostics shares jumped 42% on Tuesday after the company entered into an agreement with Arches Research to expand its coronavirus testing services.
- PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE: PLM) shares dropped 11.4% to close at $3.26. PolyMet Mining shares jumped 64% on Friday after a Ramsey County District Court judge found that PolyMet’s water permit was issued with proper procedures.
- ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) shares declined 11.1% to close at $24.91. ACI Worldwide, last month, posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) dipped 11% to close at $25.46. Inozyme Pharma, last week, posted quarterly results.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares dropped 10.2% to close at $3.97. Biocept recently entered into a in-network provider agreement with Health Net Federal Services extending coverage for its liquid biopsy oncology platform to TRICARE West region network.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) fell 9.1% to close at $1.69 after jumping over 22% on Tuesday.
- Athenex Inc (NASDAQ: ATNX) fell 8.1% to close at $13.19 after the company reported a 10 million share offering.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) fell 7.4% to close at $323.93. Lululemon reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. Sales at company-owned stores declined 51% year over year to $287.2 million, while direct-to-consumer sales surged 155% to $554.3 million.
- Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) fell 6.4% to close at $113.96. Tiffany filed a lawsuit against LVMH to enforce merger agreement.
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) fell 6.2% to close at $0.3651 after reporting a 25.9 million share common stock offering.
- Arco Platform Limited (NYSE: ARCE) dropped 6% to close at $44.80 after the company priced its 2.5 million common stock offering at $44.80 per share.
