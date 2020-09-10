Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Initial claims are expected to decline to 828,000 for the September 5 week, versus 881,000 in the previous week.
- The Producer Price Index for August is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Producer prices are projected to increase 0.2% in August after increasing 0.6% in July.
- Data on wholesale inventories for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a 0.1% drop in wholesale inventories.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 30-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
