After Long-Awaited Sedan Launch, EV Maker Lucid Hints At 'Gravity' SUV

Electric vehicle maker Lucid Inc (OTC: LCDX) is apparently planning to launch an SUV.

What Happened: During the unveiling of its luxury electric sedan on Wednesday, the company presentation hinted towards an upcoming SUV called Project Gravity.

According to Car And Driver, which earlier reported the news, the company is already in the testing phase of a prototype, and Gravity could be released in the next couple of years.

On Wednesday’s webcast, Lucid showcased the Lucid Air Electric Sedan, touted to compete for market dominance with rival Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model S. Along with Lucid Air, the company also offered a sneak peek into the SUV model.

Why Does It Matter: The electric car maker expects Lucid Air to have an EPA range of 517 miles with a single charge, when it goes for testing later this year. It also reportedly fares better against Tesla’s Model S in the quarter-mile performance test.

According to TechCrunch, Project Gravity will use the same underlying vehicle platform used in Lucid Air. EV enthusiasts can expect to see similar design features in Lucid Gravity – like single long taillight, the outline of the trunk, and an additional rooftop storage unit.

Photo courtesy: Lucid Motors