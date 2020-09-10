Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

After Long-Awaited Sedan Launch, EV Maker Lucid Hints At 'Gravity' SUV

Aditya Raghunath , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2020 4:37am   Comments
Share:
After Long-Awaited Sedan Launch, EV Maker Lucid Hints At 'Gravity' SUV

Electric vehicle maker Lucid Inc (OTC: LCDX) is apparently planning to launch an SUV.

What Happened: During the unveiling of its luxury electric sedan on Wednesday, the company presentation hinted towards an upcoming SUV called Project Gravity.

According to Car And Driver, which earlier reported the news, the company is already in the testing phase of a prototype, and Gravity could be released in the next couple of years.

On Wednesday’s webcast, Lucid showcased the Lucid Air Electric Sedan, touted to compete for market dominance with rival Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model S. Along with Lucid Air, the company also offered a sneak peek into the SUV model.

Why Does It Matter: The electric car maker expects Lucid Air to have an EPA range of 517 miles with a single charge, when it goes for testing later this year. It also reportedly fares better against Tesla’s Model S in the quarter-mile performance test.

According to TechCrunch, Project Gravity will use the same underlying vehicle platform used in Lucid Air. EV enthusiasts can expect to see similar design features in Lucid Gravity – like single long taillight, the outline of the trunk, and an additional rooftop storage unit.

Photo courtesy: Lucid Motors

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Elon Musk On Tesla's Approach To Innovation: Don't Play With The Same Old Chess Pieces
Lucid Unveils Electric Sedan With Better Range Than Tesla, But Price Tag Won't Impress Many
How Large Tesla Option Traders Are Playing The September Sell-Off
Investor Movement Index Summary: August 2020
Tortoise Acquisition Shareholders To Vote On Hyliion Merger Sept. 28
Lucid Confirms Air Pricing Ahead of EV Unveiling
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Car and Driver Electric Sedans electric vehiclesNews Penny Stocks Events Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com