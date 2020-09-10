Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Impossible Foods Expands Plant-Based Sausages To Hong Kong Amid 'Unprecedented Demand'
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 10, 2020 1:18am   Comments
Share:
Impossible Foods Expands Plant-Based Sausages To Hong Kong Amid 'Unprecedented Demand'

Impossible Foods announced its plant-based sausage product will be available in Hong Kong starting Thursday.

What Happened: This is the first expansion for the "Impossible Sausage Made From Plants" outside of the United States, the Redwood City-based company said in a statement.

Impossible Sausage was unveiled in the U.S. in January at a Las Vegas event, and it's the company's second product after the launch of Impossible Burger in 2016.

The product is initially exclusively available at Starbucks Corporation's (NASDAQ: SBUX) stores in Hong Kong, as an ingredient in the latter's "Maize Impossible Sandwich."

Impossible Sausage will further debut later this month at additional restaurants, including Fini's, Franks Italian American, Triple O's, and URBAN, according to the company.

Why It Matters: Impossible CEO Patrick Brown said there's "unprecedented demand" for the product, in what he described as a clear signal to the meat industry that "consumers are accelerating the shift to a plant-based food system."

Hong Kong was also the first international market Impossible expanded to — with the launch of the Impossible Burger in 2018.

Starbucks on Monday said it was expanding its plant-based menu in seven Asian markets, including Hong Kong. The coffee chain giant will offer food sourced from Impossible, rival Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), and Swedish vegan brand Oatly.

The Seattle-based company also added a breakfast sandwich, with the Impossible patty, to its menu in 15,000 stores in the U.S. in June.

Retailing giant Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) sells the Impossible Burger at 2,100 stores and e-commerce platforms in the country.

Photo courtesy: Impossible Foods

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SBUX + BYND)

Beyond Meat CEO Says COVID-19 No Obstacle As It Expands In China
Starbucks To Offer Impossible Foods, Beyond Meat Products In 7 Asian Markets
Baird Bullish On Beyond Meat, Predicts $1.9B Revenue By 2023
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 3, 2020
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Lower Ahead Of Economic Reports
'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On DraftKings, Beyond Meat And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Hong Kong Impossible Foods plant-based meatNews Retail Sales Events Global Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com