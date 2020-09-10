Impossible Foods Expands Plant-Based Sausages To Hong Kong Amid 'Unprecedented Demand'

Impossible Foods announced its plant-based sausage product will be available in Hong Kong starting Thursday.

What Happened: This is the first expansion for the "Impossible Sausage Made From Plants" outside of the United States, the Redwood City-based company said in a statement.

Impossible Sausage was unveiled in the U.S. in January at a Las Vegas event, and it's the company's second product after the launch of Impossible Burger in 2016.

The product is initially exclusively available at Starbucks Corporation's (NASDAQ: SBUX) stores in Hong Kong, as an ingredient in the latter's "Maize Impossible Sandwich."

Impossible Sausage will further debut later this month at additional restaurants, including Fini's, Franks Italian American, Triple O's, and URBAN, according to the company.

Why It Matters: Impossible CEO Patrick Brown said there's "unprecedented demand" for the product, in what he described as a clear signal to the meat industry that "consumers are accelerating the shift to a plant-based food system."

Hong Kong was also the first international market Impossible expanded to — with the launch of the Impossible Burger in 2018.

Starbucks on Monday said it was expanding its plant-based menu in seven Asian markets, including Hong Kong. The coffee chain giant will offer food sourced from Impossible, rival Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), and Swedish vegan brand Oatly.

The Seattle-based company also added a breakfast sandwich, with the Impossible patty, to its menu in 15,000 stores in the U.S. in June.

Retailing giant Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) sells the Impossible Burger at 2,100 stores and e-commerce platforms in the country.

Photo courtesy: Impossible Foods