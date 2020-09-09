45 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Superconductor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SCON) shares climbed 90.4% to $0.4570 after declining 7% on Tuesday. Superconductor Technologies issued a letter to stockholders.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) shares surged 62.6% to $29.97 after the company announced the results from its study 402 evaluating Lumateperone 42mg achieved statistically significant results in primary and key secondary endpoints.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares climbed 34.4% to $12.71 after the company said it has agreed to sell 2.298 million shares of its common shares in a registered direct offering to Pfizer at a price of $10.88 per share, for raising gross proceeds of $25 million. Separately, Trillium announced updated data from its ongoing TTI-622 and TTI-621 dose escalation studies in relapsed and refractory lymphomas, showing the former demonstrated substantial monotherapy activity in highly pre-treated patients, with a broad therapeutic window, a rapid onset of action, and across a range of lymphoma indications. Since no safety signal was observed, the company said it is further escalating the dose.
- Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: WTRE) gained 30.1% to $23.25 after Reuters reported that Arch Capital is in a $26 per share bid for the company.
- Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ: AMYT) climbed 25.2% to $13.87 after reporting positive top line results from its pivotal Phase 3 EASE trial of FILSUVEZ® for the treatment of dystrophic and junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa.
- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) shares gained 20% to $4.02. 500.com reported resumption of operations in Sweden.
- The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) climbed 16.9% to $16.24.
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) gained 16.4% to $4.83.
- AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) surged 13.8% to $3.91 after declining 19% on Tuesday.
- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) rose 13.8% to $15.46. Beyondspring shares jumped 15% on Tuesday after the company received a breakthrough therapy designation from both the US FDA and China's NMPA for plinabulin in chemotherapy-induced neutropenia indication.
- Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) shares gained 12.8% to $77.80.
- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) shares surged 12.4% to $13.54.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) rose 12.2% to $10.78. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, yesterday, reported a coronavirus vaccine manufacturing agreement with Thermo Fisher.
- Aspira Women's Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) gained 11.9% to $3.0650
- Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE: PSV) rose 9.4% to $0.3937 after dipping around 44% on Tuesday. Hermitage Offshore Services recently announced appeal of NYSE delisting determination.
- Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) gained 8.5% to $123.81 after the company raised Q2 sales guidance above estimates. The company also noted demand during the September quarter for its 4G and 5G mobile products is exceeding its original expectations.
- iBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBIO) rose 8.2% to $2.0550. iBio recently announced it entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Planet Biotechnology for the development of Planet's COVID-19 therapeutic candidate, ACE2-Fc.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares rose 6.6% to $351.87. Tesla shares fell over 21% on Tuesday, marking the worst day of declines for the automaker, after it was left out of the prestigious S&P 500 index.
- Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: DTIL) gained 4.5% to $5.57 after the company received Fast Track designation from the FDA for PBCAR269A investigational allogeneic CAR T therapy for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) rose 4.4% to $5.03. Vaxart yesterday announced its oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate induces potent systemic and mucosal immune response in preclinical studies.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 4.1% to $88.81. Novavax shares fell over 8% on Tuesday after several drug companies, including Novavax, signed a pledge committing to not file for approval of a COVID-19 vaccine until late-stage studies demonstrate safety and efficacy.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) rose 4% to $1.9750 after gaining over 7% on Tuesday. AIM ImmunoTech recently said it decreased SARS-CoV-2 infectious viral yields by 90% using new in vitro model.
- BioNTech SE – ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) climbed 3.6% to $62.00 after the company announced it concluded exploratory talks with the European Commission for a proposed supply of 200 million doses of its BNT162 mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccine candidate. The company also announced data from its preclinical studies.
Losers
- Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) shares dropped 38.2% to $0.4326. Shiloh Industries, last week, received court approval of "First Day" motions to support business operations..
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) shares fell 21.4% to $1.83 after jumping over 75% on Tuesday.
- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) fell 19.5% to $18.08 after the company reported quarterly results.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) dipped 19.3% to $7.84 after declining 16% on Tuesday.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares fell 16% to $9.82. Co-Diagnostics shares jumped 42% on Tuesday after the company entered into an agreement with Arches Research to expand its coronavirus testing services.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) declined 15.2% to $5.20 after the company issued additional update about the proposed design of the planned Phase 2/3 trial for its X-linked retinitis pigmentosa clinical program and new preliminary data on a higher dose Group 5 from the ongoing Phase 1/2 XLRP trial. The company also reported results for the fourth quarter.
- Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) dropped 14.6% to $25.05. Slack reported upbeat earnings and sales for the second quarter. However, the company’s billing growth slowed in the quarter.
- SeaChange International Inc (NASDAQ: SEAC) fell 14.6% to $1.1450 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) shares declined 14% to $2.52.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) tumbled 12.1% to $6.80 as the sector rebounded following a steep selloff over the past few sessions.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) shares declined 10.8% to $6.68. Applied UV shares climbed 31 on Tuesday after the company announced its SteriLumen subsidiary entered into an exclusive distribution deal with Akida Holdings for its airocide air quality-improvement system.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) fell 10% to $1.6750 after jumping over 22% on Tuesday.
- The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) dropped 9.6% to $27.96 after posting a loss for the second quarter.
- Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) fell 9% to $110.92. Tiffany filed a lawsuit against LVMH to enforce merger agreement.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) fell 8.8% to $318.95. Lululemon reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. Sales at company-owned stores declined 51% year over year to $287.2 million, while direct-to-consumer sales surged 155% to $554.3 million.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) fell 8.7% to $45.71. Nikola shares jumped around 41% on Tuesday after the company announced a strategic partnership with General Motors.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares fell 8.6% to $0.9515. Gevo shares tumbled over 10% on Tues after the company issued a business update.
- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) shares fell 8.1% to $0.4599 after climbing around 11% on Tuesday. Rave Restaurant Group's Pizza Inn, last month, partnered with RetailStack for point of sale system.
- Arco Platform Limited (NYSE: ARCE) dropped 7% to $44.33 after the company priced its 2.5 million common stock offering at $44.80 per share.
- Athenex Inc (NASDAQ: ATNX) fell 6.7% to $13.39 after the company reported a 10 million share offering.
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) fell 6.2% to $0.3650 after reporting a 25.9 million share common stock offering.
- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) fell 5.8% to $2.90 after rising around 8% on Tuesday. SRAX announced plans to acquire LD Micro.
