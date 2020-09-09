Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

On Wednesday morning, 26 companies achieved new highs for the year.

Areas of Significance:

The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT).

(NYSE: CAT). The smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high was XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XTLB).

(NASDAQ: XTLB). Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRIL) saw the largest move of the companies, as it moved 35.63% to hit a new 52-week high.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) stock made a new 52-week high of $153.99 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.37% for the day.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $183.45 with a daily change of up 3.37%.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.59 on Wednesday morning, moving up 6.15%.

Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) shares broke to $27.94 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.64%.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $47.43 with a daily change of up 3.23%.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ: MMSI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $50.38. Shares traded up 1.05%.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ: RCM) shares were up 1.53% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.49 for a change of up 1.53%.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI) shares were up 7.12% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.98.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA) shares were up 4.92% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.09 for a change of up 4.92%.

Azure Power Global (NYSE: AZRE) shares were up 1.6% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.68.

Stewart Information Servs (NYSE: STC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.69 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.83%.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares broke to $14.14 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 35.63%.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE: ACEL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.57 with a daily change of up 5.11%.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ: RNA) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.00. The stock was up 7.55% for the day.

Graf Industrial (NYSE: GRAF) shares were up 3.45% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.76 for a change of up 3.45%.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) shares set a new yearly high of $52.31 this morning. The stock was up 6.64% on the session.

IES Holdings (NASDAQ: IESC) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.83 on Wednesday, moving up 3.71%.

Forum Merger II (NASDAQ: FMCI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.94 on Wednesday morning, moving up 9.45%.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ: HIBB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.04 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.81%.

Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ: FRGI) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.60. The stock was up 3.57% for the day.

Taseko Mines, Ltd. Common Stock (AMEX: TGB) shares set a new 52-week high of $1.19 on Wednesday, moving up 6.32%.

ExOne (NASDAQ: XONE) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.57 on Wednesday, moving up 9.65%.

Natures Sunshine Products (NASDAQ: NATR) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.69. The stock was up 7.69% for the day.

Innovative Solutions (NASDAQ: ISSC) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.81. The stock was down 0.62% for the day.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ: SUMR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $22.35 with a daily change of up 1.54%.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XTLB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.32 on Wednesday morning, moving up 12.63%.

