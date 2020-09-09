Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Wednesday morning saw 11 companies set new 52-week lows.
Noteworthy Points:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA).
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Ra Medical Systems (NYSE: RMED).
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC)'s stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 11.57% to reach a new 52-week low.
The stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:
- Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $35.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.86%.
- Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE: HII) shares moved down 0.11% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $141.07, drifting down 0.11%.
- Strategic Education (NASDAQ: STRA) shares set a new 52-week low of $90.88. The stock traded down 2.54%.
- Inogen (NASDAQ: INGN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.71. The stock later traded up 0.04% on the session.
- 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ: KRKR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.70 and moving down 5.17%.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRBO) shares set a new yearly low of $5.61 this morning. The stock later traded up 0.44% on the session.
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: XXII) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.57 on Wednesday, moving down 0.97%.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ: ANPC) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.50 on Wednesday, moving down 1.07%.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) shares moved down 11.57% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.12, drifting down 11.57%.
- Yatra Online (NASDAQ: YTRA) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.58% for the day.
- Ra Medical Systems (NYSE: RMED) shares moved down 7.09% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.23, drifting down 7.09%.
