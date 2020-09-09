64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB) rose 111.4% to close at $2.22 on Tuesday. Luby's board adopted plan of liquidation and dissolution.
- Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SPRO) surged 45.9% to close at $13.07 on Tuesday after the company announced its Phase 3 ADAPT-PO clinical trial of Oral Tebipenem HBr Met its primary endpoint.
- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO) shares jumped 44.8% to close at $39.62 on Tuesday as the company disclosed that its Phase 3 trial of odevixibat met both primary endpoints.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) jumped 42% to close at $11.70 after the company entered into an agreement with Arches Research to expand its coronavirus testing services.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares gained 40.8% to close at $50.05 after the company and General Motors announced a strategic partnership.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) shares climbed 31.4% to close at $7.49 after the company announced its SteriLumen subsidiary entered into an exclusive distribution deal with Akida Holdings for its airocide air quality-improvement system.
- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) shares rose 29.5% to close at $5.93. MICT, on Friday, filed for mixed shelf offering of up to $250 million.
- S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ: SANW) shares gained 22.8% to close at $2.86.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) climbed 22.7% to close at $3.67
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) gained 22.4% to close at $1.86 after gaining over 3% on Friday.
- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) shares rose 22.3% to close at $3.35. 500.com posted a loss for the second quarter later in August.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) shares gained 22.1% to close at $7.74. Net Element, last month, posted a Q2 loss.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) shares rose 21.5% to close at $5.26. Cancer Genetics and StemoniX, last week, announced a joint proof-of-concept program.
- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) shares gained 20.7% to close at $18.22 as the company disclosed that its platform tool has been chosen as principal technology of cross-value chain initiative 'HolyGrail 2.0' to improve sortation and recycling rates for packaging in the EU.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) shares rose 20.7% to close at $3.74. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, last week, reported additional $5 million private placement.
- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) gained 19% to close at $10.22. HOOKIPA Pharma posted upbeat quarterly results last month.
- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) shares rose 17.8% to close at $10.40. Hycroft Mining, last week, named Diane Garrett as President and CEO.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) gained 15.6% to close at $6.15. GTT is said to near sale of its European assets to Macquarie and 3I Group, Bloomberg reported.
- Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE: GRAF) shares rose 15.4% to close at $29.75.
- Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ: BYSI) jumped 15.2% to close at $13.59 after the company received a breakthrough therapy designation from both the US FDA and China's NMPA for plinabulin in chemotherapy-induced neutropenia indication.
- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) gained 14.6% to close at $5.33. Precision BioSciences, last month, announced it has received fast track designation for the FDA for its PBCAR0191 investigational Allogeneic CAR T Cell Therapy.
- Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSE: STXS) shares rose 14.2% to close at $3.95. Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Stereotaxis with an Outperform rating.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) shares jumped 13% to close at $8.41 after the company reported that opaganib showed potent inhibition of coronavirus to complete blockage of viral replication in in vitro model of human lung bronchial tissue.
- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) surged 13% to close at $16.04.
- Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) gained 12.8% to close at $16.46.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) gained 12.2% to close at $40.85. Nano-X Imaging exercised termination right under the share purchase agreement, dated July 20, 2020, between the company and Asia Beam Limited.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: XTLB) climbed 10.9% to close at $1.94.
- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) gained 10.3% to close at $1.18 after the company reported a 27.4% surge in revenue for the first half of fiscal year 2020.
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) gained 10.1% to close at $33.54 after JP Morgan upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $30 to $40.
- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) rose 10% to close at $5.39.
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) rose 9.1% to close at $0.3720 after the company reported an approval of investigational device exemption for pivotal study of CGuard Carotid Stent system.
- Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) rose 8.4% to close at $14.86 after the company announced a successful Type A meeting with the FDA in which alignment was reached on the plans for the Company to resubmit the NDA for HTX-011 for the management of postoperative pain in Q4.
- General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) shares rose 8% to close at $32.38 after the company announced a strategic partnership with Nikola. Nikola's Badger will be engineered and manufactured by GM.
- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) surged 7.7% to close at $3.08 after the company announced plans to acquire LD Micro.
- Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) rose 6.8% to close at $7.82 after gaining 10% on Friday.
- LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) gained 6.6% to close at $6.65.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) gained 4.8% to close at $1.7600. Hexindai regained compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement.
- Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA) gained 4.7% to close at $9.18 after the company reported completion of enrollment and initial interim results from its Phase 1/2 clinical trial in Israel of its plasma-derived hyperimmune immunoglobulin product as a potential treatment for coronavirus.
- Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) rose 4.6% to close at $6.85 after the company initiated a pilot study with pMDI Ensifentrine in US patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) rose 4.3% to close at $21.55 after the company disclosed the commencement of the note valuation period for its 6.50% green convertible senior notes due 2025.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) shares dipped 75.9% to close at $2.23 on Tuesday after the company announced topline results from its RESOLVE-1 Phase 3 study of Lenabasum which showed no significant differences in the primary and secondary endpoints.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) dropped 28.2% to close at $58.97 after Needham downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares fell 21.1% to close at $330.21 potentially after the stock was not added to the S&P 500. Tesla, on September 4, completed sale of $5 billion of common stock through 'at-the-market' offering program previously disclosed on September 1.
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) shares fell 20.1% to close at $2.82. The company reported 'positive and statistically significant' top-line results from pivotal Phase 3 LOGISTICS study of RECORLEV for the treatment of endogenous Cushing's syndrome.
- AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) shares dropped 19.1% to close at $3.44.
- IBEX Limited (NASDAQ: IBEX) shares fell 17.9% to close at $10.03. IBEX, last month, priced its IPO at $19 per share.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) declined 16.9% to close at $4.42. Biocept Announced a one-for-ten reverse stock split, effective today.
- Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) shares fell 16.5% to close at $2.23. Venus Concept, last month, posted a loss for the second quarter.
- PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE: PLM) declined 16.4% to close at $3.68. PolyMet Mining shares jumped 64% on Friday after a Ramsey County District Court judge found that PolyMet’s water permit was issued with proper procedures.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) fell 16.3% to close at $9.72 after climbing 28% on Friday.
- Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS) tumbled 14.1% to close at $59.38. Advanced Energy Industries, last month, posted upbeat quarterly results.
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) fell 13.4% to close at $3.83 as oil prices declined after Saudi Aramco cut prices for crude exports and as investor optimism surrounding a demand rebound falls.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) dropped 13.2% to close at $54.34 after SVB Leerink downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform and lowered its price target on the stock from $58 to $41 per share.
- Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) fell 12.8% to close at $18.68. Griffon, last month, announced an 8 million share proposed offering of common stock.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) declined 12.8% to close at $3.83. Vuzix, last week, announced a common stock offering of 3.647 million shares totaling $15.5 million.
- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) fell 12% to close at $12.68.
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) declined 11.7% to close at $2.48. Independence Contract Drilling, shares gained 6% on Friday after the company issued an interim update on certain operational and financial data.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) fell 10.8% to close at $4.95.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: RETO) dropped 10.7% to close at $0.6520 after the company received NASDAQ notification regarding minimum bid requirements.
- NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) fell 10.5% to close at $2.21 as oil prices declined after Saudi Aramco cut prices for crude exports and as investor optimism surrounding a demand rebound falls.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) dropped 10.4% to close at $2.16. Powerbridge Technologies announced plans to launch an out-of-home digital display advertising and media business.
- Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) fell 8.5% to close at $4.10 after Raymond James downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Market Perform.
- Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) shares fell 7.1% to close at $21.60 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) fell 6.6% to close at $3.83. Fuwei Films shares fell 28% on Friday after the company reported results for the second quarter.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas