No More 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians,' E! Show To End After 14-Year Run
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 08, 2020 11:40pm   Comments
No More 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians,' E! Show To End After 14-Year Run

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA)-owned E! Is ending the two decades long-running series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” CNN reported Tuesday.

What Happened: The last season of the series will air early next year, bringing to an end the show that focuses on the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family, according to CNN.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we've decided as a family to end this very special journey,” Kim Kardashian West said in a statement on social media, addressing the show’s “amazing fans.”

Why It Matters: The show has remained a regular fixture on E! and led to several spin-off series, while catapulting the featured family to success in businesses spanning from fashion to business, CNN noted.

The new season of the series will reportedly premiere next week, beginning Sept. 17.

“While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family's decision to live their lives without our cameras,” an E! spokesperson told CNN.

Price Action: Comcast shares closed 1.4% lower at $43.81 on Tuesday and fell another 1.26% in the after-hours session.

Posted-In: cnn entertainment Keeping Up With The Kardashians Kim Kardashian West

