6 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 08, 2020 5:20pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares are trading higher after the company announced an update for data from its ongoing TTI-622 and TTI-621 dose escalation studies.

Losers

  • Athenex (NASDAQ: ATNX) shares are trading lower after the company reported a 10 million share offering.
  • SeaChance International (NASDAQ: SEAC) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) shares are trading lower after the issued Q3 EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Slack Technologies (NASDAQ: WORK) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • Vroom (NYSE: VRM) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q3 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.

