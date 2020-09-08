6 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares are trading higher after the company announced an update for data from its ongoing TTI-622 and TTI-621 dose escalation studies.
Losers
- Athenex (NASDAQ: ATNX) shares are trading lower after the company reported a 10 million share offering.
- SeaChance International (NASDAQ: SEAC) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) shares are trading lower after the issued Q3 EPS guidance below estimates.
- Slack Technologies (NASDAQ: WORK) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Vroom (NYSE: VRM) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q3 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
