44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO) shares climbed 42.5% to $39.00 as the company disclosed that its Phase 3 trial of odevixibat met both primary endpoints.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) climbed 36.9% to $48.65 after the company and General Motors announced a strategic partnership.
- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) shares gained 35.7% to $6.22. MICT, on Friday, filed for mixed shelf offering of up to $250 million.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) climbed 30.3% to $1.98 after gaining over 3% on Friday.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) shares rose 21.8% to $6.94 after the company announced its SteriLumen subsidiary entered into an exclusive distribution deal with Akida Holdings for its airocide air quality-improvement system.
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) gained 20.7% to $0.4115 after the company reported an approval of investigational device exemption for pivotal study of CGuard Carotid Stent system.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 19.8% to $9.87 after the company entered into an agreement with Arches Research to expand its coronavirus testing services.
- Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SPRO) climbed 15.9% to $10.38 after the company announced its Phase 3 ADAPT-PO clinical trial of Oral Tebipenem HBr Met its primary endpoint.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) gained 15.6% to $23.89 after the company disclosed the commencement of the note valuation period for its 6.50% green convertible senior notes due 2025.
- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) climbed 14.4% to $3.2933 after the company announced plans to acquire LD Micro.
- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) rose 14.3% to $5.32. Precision BioSciences, last month, announced it has received fast track designation for the FDA for its PBCAR0191 investigational Allogeneic CAR T Cell Therapy.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) gained 13.5% to $3.3930
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) climbed 13.3% to $34.50 after JP Morgan upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $30 to $40.
- Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) gained 13.3% to $8.29 after gaining 10% on Friday.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) rose 13.3% to $41.23. Nano-X Imaging exercised termination right under the share purchase agreement, dated July 20, 2020, between the company and Asia Beam Limited.
- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) gained 11.5% to $5.47.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: XTLB) rose 10.5% to $1.9350.
- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) rose 10.3% to $1.18 after the company reported a 27.4% surge in revenue for the first half of fiscal year 2020.
- Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) climbed 9.7% to $5.41 after the company announced its oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate induces potent systemic and mucosal immune response in preclinical studies.
- Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) gained 9.2% to $14.99 after the company announced a successful Type A meeting with the FDA in which alignment was reached on the plans for the Company to resubmit the NDA for HTX-011 for the management of postoperative pain in Q4.
- Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ: BYSI) climbed 8.5% to $12.81 after the company received a breakthrough therapy designation from both the US FDA and China's NMPA for plinabulin in chemotherapy-induced neutropenia indication.
- LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) rose 8.4% to $6.76.
- General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) gained 7.5% to $32.28 after the company announced a strategic partnership with Nikola. Nikola's Badger will be engineered and manufactured by GM.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) rose 6.6% to $1.79. Hexindai regained compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement.
- Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) gained 5.6% to $6.91 after the company initiated a pilot study with pMDI Ensifentrine in US patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
- Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA) rose 4.2% to $9.14 after the company reported completion of enrollment and initial interim results from its Phase 1/2 clinical trial in Israel of its plasma-derived hyperimmune immunoglobulin product as a potential treatment for coronavirus.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) shares tumbled 75.7% to $2.2481 after the company announced topline results from its RESOLVE-1 Phase 3 study of Lenabasum which showed no significant differences in the primary and secondary endpoints.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) fell 26.5% to $60.32 after Needham downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) shares dipped 21.8% to $2.7598. The company reported 'positive and statistically significant' top-line results from pivotal Phase 3 LOGISTICS study of RECORLEV for the treatment of endogenous Cushing's syndrome.
- Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) shares declined 19.5% to $18.71 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results.
- PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE: PLM) fell 18.4% to $3.59. PolyMet Mining shares jumped 64% on Friday after a Ramsey County District Court judge found that PolyMet’s water permit was issued with proper procedures.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: RETO) fell 17.9% to $0.5994 after the company received NASDAQ notification regarding minimum bid requirements.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) fell 17.3% to $4.40. Biocept Announced a one-for-ten reverse stock split, effective today.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares dropped 14.7% to $356.73 potentially after the stock was not added to the S&P 500. Tesla, on September 4, completed sale of $5 billion of common stock through 'at-the-market' offering program previously disclosed on September 1.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) fell 14.5% to $2.06. Powerbridge Technologies announced plans to launch an out-of-home digital display advertising and media business.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) dipped 13.5% to $4.80.
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) fell 11.7% to $2.48. Independence Contract Drilling, shares gained 6% on Friday after the company issued an interim update on certain operational and financial data.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) dropped 11.6% to $10.25 after climbing 28% on Friday.
- NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) fell 11% to $2.20 as oil prices declined after Saudi Aramco cut prices for crude exports and as investor optimism surrounding a demand rebound falls.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 9.3% to $56.78 after SVB Leerink downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform and lowered its price target on the stock from $58 to $41 per share.
- Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) fell 6.9% to $4.1726 after Raymond James downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Market Perform.
- Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) dropped 6.7% to $0.3733 after the company reported a decline in Q1 earnings and sales.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) fell 5.4% to $3.88. Fuwei Films shares fell 28% on Friday after the company reported results for the second quarter.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) fell 4.7% to $1.64 after the company reported results for the fiscal year 2020.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas