AMD Launches Custom Bikes In An Unusual Product Diversification

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), which has been seeing strong product momentum with its Ryzen line of microprocessors and EPYC server processors, surprised everyone with an unrelated product diversification.

What Happened: The Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker unveiled two custom bikes – custom cruiser bike and custom mountain bike - at its online Fan Store. Both the bikes are AMD branded.

The cruiser\ is designed to cruise the streets and beaches, with bobtail fenders, and double spring saddle.

The mountain bike, meanwhile, is designed for fun and comfortable transportation. The bike comes with features such as twist grip Shimano index shifting, linear pull MTB brakes, dual suspension frame, and a comfortable Mountain bike saddle.

Both the bikes come with 18.5-inch steel frame and 26-inch alloy wheels. They are both priced at $299, with the shipping charge at $50 per bike.

AMD said these bikes are available only for U.S. customers.

At last check, AMD shares were slipping 2.3% to $80.06.

