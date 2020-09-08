Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AMD Launches Custom Bikes In An Unusual Product Diversification
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2020 1:20pm   Comments
Share:
AMD Launches Custom Bikes In An Unusual Product Diversification

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), which has been seeing strong product momentum with its Ryzen line of microprocessors and EPYC server processors, surprised everyone with an unrelated product diversification.

What Happened: The Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker unveiled two custom bikes – custom cruiser bike and custom mountain bike - at its online Fan Store. Both the bikes are AMD branded.

The cruiser\ is designed to cruise the streets and beaches, with bobtail fenders, and double spring saddle.

The mountain bike, meanwhile, is designed for fun and comfortable transportation. The bike comes with features such as twist grip Shimano index shifting, linear pull MTB brakes, dual suspension frame, and a comfortable Mountain bike saddle.

Both the bikes come with 18.5-inch steel frame and 26-inch alloy wheels. They are both priced at $299, with the shipping charge at $50 per bike.

AMD said these bikes are available only for U.S. customers.

At last check, AMD shares were slipping 2.3% to $80.06.

Related Links:

Why BofA Recommends Buying GPU Plays AMD and Nvidia

Intel's 7nm Delay Materially Positive For AMD, Says BofA Analyst

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMD)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Nvidia To Launch New Line Of Graphics Cards With Samsung 8nm Process This Month
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 31: AMD, Crowdstrike And More
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Advanced Micro Devices
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Return On Capital Employed Overview: Advanced Micro Devices
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com