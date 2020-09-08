Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Berkshire Hathaway Lowers Stake In Wells Fargo, A Top 10 Holding
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 08, 2020 12:23pm   Comments
Share:
Berkshire Hathaway Lowers Stake In Wells Fargo, A Top 10 Holding

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) has nearly halved its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC).

What Happened: Berkshire Hathaway has sold over 100 million shares of Wells Fargo, according to Business Insider.

This represents a 43% drop in the Wells Fargo stake owned by Berkshire Hathaway, which now owns 136 million shares.

Why It’s Important: Berkshire's stake in Wells Fargo was 7.8% earlier this year, with over 325 million shares held.

The company has slashed its stake in Wells Fargo twice in 2020. Berkshire Hathaway, once the largest shareholder in Wells Fargo, now owns 3.3% of the bank. 

At the end of the second quarter, Wells Fargo was the seventh-highest valued Berkshire stock holding, worth $6.1 billion.

Berkshire Hathaway has been selling stakes in financial stocks throughout 2020. A position in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) was eliminated. Stakes in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK), PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE: PNC), U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB), Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) and Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) were reduced this year. 

What’s Next: Berkshire Hathaway recently bet big on Japanese stocks, buying 5% stakes in five of the largest companies in the country.

WFC Price Action: Shares of Wells Fargo were down 3.09% at $24.02 at last check Tuesday; the stock is down more than 50% in 2020. 

Photo via Wikimedia

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WFC)

'Deflationary Undercurrent': Stock Market Update For The Week Ahead
Unilever Pledges $1.2B To Eliminate Fossil Fuels From Cleaning Products Within A Decade
A Look At Berkshire Hathaway's Top 9 Holdings On Warren Buffett's 90th Birthday
Back To Workday: WDAY Shares Surge On Earnings, Revenue Beat
'Psychological Milestone': Stock Market Update For The Week Ahead
TD Bank Agrees To More Than $120M Settlement With Financial Regulator
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Business Insider Warren BuffettNews Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com