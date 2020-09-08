Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Kamada's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 08, 2020 10:50am   Comments
Share:
Why Kamada's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Kamada (NASDAQ: KMDA) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company announced the completion of enrollment and initial interim results from its Phase 1/2 clinical trial in Israel for the Plasma-derived Hyperimmune Immunoglobulin products as a potential treatment of coronavirus.

Kamada is a drug-focused, plasma-derived protein therapeutics company. It is involved in the business of developing, producing and marketing of specialty therapeutics using protein purification proprietary technology. Its product portfolio consists of Glassia, Bramitob, Foster, Ixiaro, Factor-IX etc. The company has Proprietary products and Distribution segments.

The company has two segments namely, Proprietary Products segment and Distribution segment. It derives the majority of its revenue from Proprietary products segment and generates the majority of sales from the United States. The firm categorizes its products in Lung Disease, Vaccines, Haemophilia, Immunoglobulins, Critical care, and Diagnostics.

Kamada shares are trading higher by 4% at $9.12 at time of publication on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $13.33 and a 52-week low of $4.40.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KMDA)

32 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Altimmune Reports Positive Preclinical Data For Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine, AbbVie Licenses Morphic's Drug, Viveve Clinical Readout
33 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
60 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com