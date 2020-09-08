Why Kamada's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Kamada (NASDAQ: KMDA) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company announced the completion of enrollment and initial interim results from its Phase 1/2 clinical trial in Israel for the Plasma-derived Hyperimmune Immunoglobulin products as a potential treatment of coronavirus.

Kamada is a drug-focused, plasma-derived protein therapeutics company. It is involved in the business of developing, producing and marketing of specialty therapeutics using protein purification proprietary technology. Its product portfolio consists of Glassia, Bramitob, Foster, Ixiaro, Factor-IX etc. The company has Proprietary products and Distribution segments.

The company has two segments namely, Proprietary Products segment and Distribution segment. It derives the majority of its revenue from Proprietary products segment and generates the majority of sales from the United States. The firm categorizes its products in Lung Disease, Vaccines, Haemophilia, Immunoglobulins, Critical care, and Diagnostics.

Kamada shares are trading higher by 4% at $9.12 at time of publication on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $13.33 and a 52-week low of $4.40.