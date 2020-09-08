Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

This morning 20 companies set new 52-week highs.

(NASDAQ: CZR) was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high. Bonso Electronics Intl (NASDAQ: BNSO) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday are as follows:

(NASDAQ: CZR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.74 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 0.53%. Virtu Financial (NASDAQ: VIRT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $28.59. Shares traded up 4.36%.

(NASDAQ: NFE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.84 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 8.0%. Azure Power Global (NYSE: AZRE) shares were up 2.21% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.38 for a change of up 2.21%.

(NYSE: GRAF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $27.90 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.27%. GRAVITY Co (NASDAQ: GRVY) shares set a new yearly high of $109.73 this morning. The stock was up 8.23% on the session.

(NASDAQ: ALBO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.00 on Tuesday morning, moving up 52.43%. Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ: GMHI) shares were up 0.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.30.

(NYSE: SBE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.42 with a daily change of up 0.48%. GX Acquisition (NASDAQ: GXGX) shares broke to $10.83 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.05%.

(NASDAQ: HOFT) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.15. The stock later traded down 0.63% for the day. Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ: FRGI) shares hit $11.55 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.9%.

(NASDAQ: CLFD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.79 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.78%. Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ: LCUT) shares hit a yearly high of $10.34. The stock traded down 3.51% on the session.

(NYSE: NAZ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.80 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.75%. Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ: IEA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.62. The stock traded up 9.95% on the session.

(NASDAQ: OMEX) shares were down 11.81% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.49. Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ: LMB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.43 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 12.16%.

(NASDAQ: SRAX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.36 with a daily change of up 6.64%. Bonso Electronics Intl (NASDAQ: BNSO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.46 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.4%.

Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.