Why Peloton's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 08, 2020 10:48am   Comments
Why Peloton's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company launched its new Bike+, which will have a lower price than then original peloton bike.

Peloton Interactive operates an interactive fitness platform. It operates its business in three reportable segments: Connected Fitness Products, subscription, and other. Connected Fitness Product revenue consists of sales of bike and tread and related accessories, associated fees for delivery and installation, and extended warranty agreements.

Peloton Interactive shares were trading up 8.83% at $87.75 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $92.50 and a 52-week low of $17.70.

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

