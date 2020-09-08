32 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO) rose 66.2% to $45.50 in pre-market trading as the company disclosed that its Phase 3 trial of odevixibat met both primary endpoints.
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) rose 33.7% to $0.4599 in pre-market trading after the company reported an approval of investigational device exemption for pivotal study of CGuard Carotid Stent system.
- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) shares rose 31% to $6.00 in pre-market trading. MICT, on Friday, filed for mixed shelf offering of up to $250 million.
- Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) rose 30.9% to $14.70 in pre-market trading after the company announced resubmission of biologics license application to the FDA for Ryplazim (plasminogen) for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency.
- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) rose 25.9% to $3.60 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to acquire LD Micro.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) rose 25% to $2.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported results for the fiscal year 2020.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) rose 24.3% to $1.89 in pre-market trading after gaining over 3% on Friday.
- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) rose 21.5% to $1.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 27.4% surge in revenue for the first half of fiscal year 2020.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) rose 21.4% to $2.04 in pre-market trading. Hexindai regained compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement.
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) rose 17.6% to $4.15 in pre-market trading after the company announced pivotal Phase 3 LOGICS study of RECORLEV 'met primary endpoint with high statistical significance.'
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: XTLB) rose 15.4% to $2.02 in pre-market trading.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares rose 13.2% to $2.05 in pre-market trading after declining over 8% on Friday.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) rose 9.9% to $2.56 in pre-market trading. Moxian, last week, reported a share exchange deal with Btab Group.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) rose 9.8% to $4.50 in pre-market trading. Fuwei Films shares fell 28% on Friday after the company reported results for the second quarter.
- Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA) rose 9.5% to $9.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported completion of enrollment and initial interim results from its Phase 1/2 clinical trial in Israel of its plasma-derived hyperimmune immunoglobulin product as a potential treatment for coronavirus.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) rose 9.2% to $10.10 in pre-market trading after reporting topline results from RESOLVE-1 Phase 3 study of lenabasum.
- VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) shares rose 9.1% to $6.00 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Friday.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) rose 8.9% to $2.09 in pre-market trading after reporting up to $10 million buyback.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) rose 5.9% to $62.03 in pre-market trading after the company and Pfizer received approval for German part of global Phase 2/3 study with Covid-19 vaccine candidate BNT162B.
- LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) rose 5.2% to $6.57 in pre-market trading.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) rose 5% to $1.07 in pre-market trading. Heat Biologics, last week, was issued patent on combination platform therapy.
- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSE: ZOM) rose 4.6% to $0.12 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to develop gastrointestinal testing panel for TRUFORMA.
Losers
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) fell 11.7% to $72.50 in pre-market trading. ACM Research, last month, reported upbeat quarterly results.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) fell 9.9% to $4.79 in pre-market trading. Biocept Announced a one-for-ten reverse stock split, effective today.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) fell 9.7% to $15.94 in pre-market trading. LMP Automotive shares jumped around 32% on Friday after the company reported it acquired 2 automotive dealerships in the Southeast.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares fell 9.3% to $379.60 in pre-market trading. Tesla, on September 4, completed sale of $5 billion of common stock through 'at-the-market' offering program previously disclosed on September 1.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) fell 9.1% to $2.11 in pre-market trading.
- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) fell 6.5% to $9.90 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Friday.
- ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) fell 5.7% to $346.99 in pre-market trading.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) fell 5.5% to $20.80 in pre-market trading. iQIYI, last month, disclosed an SEC probe into the company.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) fell 5.1% to $63.95 in pre-market trading. Overstock.com shares fell 8% on Friday after B of A Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and $78 price target.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: RETO) fell 4.1% to $0.70 in pre-market trading after the company received NASDAQ notification regarding minimum bid requirements.
