64 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE: PLM) shares jumped 63.6% to close at $4.40 on Friday after a Ramsey County District Court judge found that PolyMet’s water permit was issued with proper procedures.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) climbed 31.7% to close at $17.66 after the company reported the acquisition of two automotive dealerships in the Southeast.
- FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG) shares gained 31.2% to close at $48.87 after the company reported receipt of proposal to acquire public minority stake from Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company at $47 per share.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) climbed 28.2% to close at $11.61.
- National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) shares jumped 28.1% to close at $4.60. Barrington Research upgraded National CineMedia from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $5.5 price target.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) jumped 27.1% to close at $1.97 following news the company's Coolisys unit will partner to test an electric vehicle charger product line.
- Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) shares surged 22.4% to close at $0.7219 on Friday. Shiloh Industries shares jumped 100% on Thursday after the company received court approval of "First Day" motions to support business operations.
- Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) rose 20.1% to close at $98.40.
- Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: KCAC) climbed 20.1% to close at $22.50 after jumping 87% on Thursday. Quantumscape will list On NYSE through merger with Kensington Capital Acquisition.
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) climbed 17.6% to close at $6.89 after Aegis Capital maintained Biomerica with a Buy and raised the price target from $10 to $13. Biomerica, last week, reported the retirement of Chief Financial Officer.
- Cohen & Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COHN) shares gained 16.1% to close at $21.54.
- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) shares surged 14.4% to close at $106.98. Several analysts, last week, initiated coverage on the company's stock with neutral to bearish ratings.
- Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) rose 13.4% to close at $7.96. On Thursday, FourWorld Capital disclosed a 5.3% passive stake in the company.
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) shares gained 12.3% to close at $0.3900. Check-Cap reported quarterly results last month.
- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) gained 12.1% to close at $2.51. Evogene, last week confirmed it has secured $10 million in financing through an investment offering.
- Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: APEX) shares rose 12.1% to close at $6.01. Apex Global’s earlier announced 1-for-10 reverse stock split came in to effect last week.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) gained 11.5% to close at $19.71. Workhorse, last week, announced agreements with Hitachi to support higher production. Hitachi will review Workhorse's operations and provide recommendations to support increased production requirements.
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) shares rose 11.5% to close at $5.90.
- CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) gained 11.5% to close at $63.45. CureVac confirmed earlier report that the company will receive up to €252 million from the German Federal Ministry of research for further COVID-19 vaccine development and production capacity expansion.
- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) climbed 10.8% to close at $3.70 after declining around 15% on Thursday. Grindrod Shipping reported H1 results last week.
- Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW) gained 10.8% to close at $2.76.
- Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) gained 10.4% to close at $7.32.
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) shares climbed 8.4% to close at $2.45. Craig-Hallum upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $2.5 to $4.
- Domo Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) surged 8.1% to close at $40.28 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong Q3 sales guidance.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) shares gained 7.3% to close at $5.15 after the company reported results from a multi-year lung cancer prognosis and recurrence clinical study.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) rose 6.7% to close at $7.44 on Friday after climbing 15% on Thursday.
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) shares gained 5.6% to close at $2.81 after the company issued an interim update on certain operational and financial data.
- The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE: COO) gained 5.4% to close at $323.49 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ: IMAB) gained 3.6% to close at $37.07 after the company announced it has entered into a collaboration agreement with AbbVie for the development and commercialization of lemzoparlimab, I-Mab's Anti-CD47 Monoclonal Antibody.
Losers
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) fell 28.2% to close at $4.10 on Friday after the company reported results for the second quarter.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) shares dropped 19.5% to close at $4.33. Cancer Genetics and StemoniX, last week, announced a joint proof-of-concept program.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) fell 17.1% to close at $9.91.
- Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPI) dropped 16.8% to close at $12.31.
- Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) fell 14.8% to close at $25.32.
- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) fell 14.3% to close at $45.01 after the company reported Q2 results. Citigroup downgraded Oxford Industries from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $50 to $53.
- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) shares fell 13.5% to close at $6.09.
- Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBCI) shares declined 12.8% to close at $12.31.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) shares dropped 12.6% to close at $29.20. Hovnanian reported Q3 results on Thursday.
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) fell 12.2% to close at $0.94 after the company announced it would collaborate with Brand Marketer and Brittany Applegate.
- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) fell 12.1% to close at $7.36
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares fell 12% to close at $28.29. Fulgent Genetics, shares rose 12% on Thursday after the company said it is partnering with the New York City Health and Hospitals to provide COVID-19 testing to students across approximately 1,600 locations as they return to school in September and over the next several months.
- AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR) dipped 12% to close at $24.77. AlloVir, last week, reported a loss for the second quarter.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) fell 11.9% to close at $4.29 as the company disclosed that it is developing drugs against SARS-CoV-2 with an integrated approach to combat COVID-19.
- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) dropped 11.5% to close at $6.82. Organovo regained compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) fell 11.4% to close at $8.24.
- Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) shares declined 11.3% to close at $1.81.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) shares fell 11.1% to close at $5.20.
- Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX) dropped 10.9% to close at $3.27 after jumping around 36% on Thursday. Garrett Motion, last week, said it is exploring alternatives for balance sheet restructuring.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell 10.7% to close at $0.3420 following a 24% surge on Thursday.
- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) dropped 10.6% to close at $216.26 despite the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong guidance. DocuSign also appointed Michael Sheridan as new CFO.
- Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE: PSV) shares dropped 10.2% to close at $0.6399 after declining 7% on Thursday. Hermitage Offshore Services recently announced appeal of NYSE delisting determination.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) shares declined 10.2% to close at $5.70. Applied UV recently priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) shares fell 10.2% to close at $4.48 as stocks across sectors sell off following August strength.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares fell 9.8% to close at $92.93. On Thursday, Novavax announced the publication of Phase 1 data from its Phase 1/2 trial of COVID 19 vaccine candidate.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) fell 9.6% to close at $4.73 as stocks across sectors sell off following August strength.
- Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) shares declined 9.6% to close at $2.45.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) shares declined 9.1% to close at $0.50 after dropping 5% on Thursday. The9 Limited regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirement last month.
- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) fell 8.9% to close at $79.26.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) shares declined 7.8% to close at $4.39 after the company announced a common stock offering of 3.647 million shares totaling $15.5 million.
- Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) fell 7.3% to close at $24.57. Rocket Companies shares dipped 15% on Thursday after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE: EQX) fell 5.8% to close at $12.00 after the company announced temporary suspension of mining activities at Los Filos mine.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) fell 5.2% to close at $6.40. Blink Charging recently received over $1 million follow-on order from InterEnergy for EV charging equipment for deployment in the Dominican Republic.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) fell 5.2% to close at $4.93 after declining around 6% on Thursday.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) fell 4.6% to close at $10.23. OraSure Technologies disclosed that its ORAcollect RNA device was included in the FDA Emergency Use Authorization granted to MiraDx for SARS-CoV-2 test.
