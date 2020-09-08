Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

64 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2020 3:39am   Comments
Share:
64 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers

  • PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE: PLM) shares jumped 63.6% to close at $4.40 on Friday after a Ramsey County District Court judge found that PolyMet’s water permit was issued with proper procedures.
  • LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) climbed 31.7% to close at $17.66 after the company reported the acquisition of two automotive dealerships in the Southeast.
  • FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG) shares gained 31.2% to close at $48.87 after the company reported receipt of proposal to acquire public minority stake from Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company at $47 per share.
  • VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) climbed 28.2% to close at $11.61.
  • National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) shares jumped 28.1% to close at $4.60. Barrington Research upgraded National CineMedia from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $5.5 price target.
  • DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) jumped 27.1% to close at $1.97 following news the company's Coolisys unit will partner to test an electric vehicle charger product line.
  • Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) shares surged 22.4% to close at $0.7219 on Friday. Shiloh Industries shares jumped 100% on Thursday after the company received court approval of "First Day" motions to support business operations.
  • Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) rose 20.1% to close at $98.40.
  • Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: KCAC) climbed 20.1% to close at $22.50 after jumping 87% on Thursday. Quantumscape will list On NYSE through merger with Kensington Capital Acquisition.
  • Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) climbed 17.6% to close at $6.89 after Aegis Capital maintained Biomerica with a Buy and raised the price target from $10 to $13. Biomerica, last week, reported the retirement of Chief Financial Officer.
  • Cohen & Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COHN) shares gained 16.1% to close at $21.54.
  • BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) shares surged 14.4% to close at $106.98. Several analysts, last week, initiated coverage on the company's stock with neutral to bearish ratings.
  • Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) rose 13.4% to close at $7.96. On Thursday, FourWorld Capital disclosed a 5.3% passive stake in the company.
  • Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) shares gained 12.3% to close at $0.3900. Check-Cap reported quarterly results last month.
  • Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) gained 12.1% to close at $2.51. Evogene, last week confirmed it has secured $10 million in financing through an investment offering.
  • Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: APEX) shares rose 12.1% to close at $6.01. Apex Global’s earlier announced 1-for-10 reverse stock split came in to effect last week.
  • Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) gained 11.5% to close at $19.71. Workhorse, last week, announced agreements with Hitachi to support higher production. Hitachi will review Workhorse's operations and provide recommendations to support increased production requirements.
  • Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) shares rose 11.5% to close at $5.90.
  • CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) gained 11.5% to close at $63.45. CureVac confirmed earlier report that the company will receive up to €252 million from the German Federal Ministry of research for further COVID-19 vaccine development and production capacity expansion.
  • Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) climbed 10.8% to close at $3.70 after declining around 15% on Thursday. Grindrod Shipping reported H1 results last week.
  • Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW) gained 10.8% to close at $2.76.
  • Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) gained 10.4% to close at $7.32.
  • Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) shares climbed 8.4% to close at $2.45. Craig-Hallum upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $2.5 to $4.
  • Domo Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) surged 8.1% to close at $40.28 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong Q3 sales guidance.
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) shares gained 7.3% to close at $5.15 after the company reported results from a multi-year lung cancer prognosis and recurrence clinical study.
  • Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) rose 6.7% to close at $7.44 on Friday after climbing 15% on Thursday.
  • Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) shares gained 5.6% to close at $2.81 after the company issued an interim update on certain operational and financial data.
  • The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE: COO) gained 5.4% to close at $323.49 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ: IMAB) gained 3.6% to close at $37.07 after the company announced it has entered into a collaboration agreement with AbbVie for the development and commercialization of lemzoparlimab, I-Mab's Anti-CD47 Monoclonal Antibody.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) fell 28.2% to close at $4.10 on Friday after the company reported results for the second quarter.
  • Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) shares dropped 19.5% to close at $4.33. Cancer Genetics and StemoniX, last week, announced a joint proof-of-concept program.
  • Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) fell 17.1% to close at $9.91.
  • Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPI) dropped 16.8% to close at $12.31.
  • Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) fell 14.8% to close at $25.32.
  • Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) fell 14.3% to close at $45.01 after the company reported Q2 results. Citigroup downgraded Oxford Industries from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $50 to $53.
  • Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) shares fell 13.5% to close at $6.09.
  • Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBCI) shares declined 12.8% to close at $12.31.
  • Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) shares dropped 12.6% to close at $29.20. Hovnanian reported Q3 results on Thursday.
  • Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) fell 12.2% to close at $0.94 after the company announced it would collaborate with Brand Marketer and Brittany Applegate.
  • PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) fell 12.1% to close at $7.36
  • Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares fell 12% to close at $28.29. Fulgent Genetics, shares rose 12% on Thursday after the company said it is partnering with the New York City Health and Hospitals to provide COVID-19 testing to students across approximately 1,600 locations as they return to school in September and over the next several months.
  • AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR) dipped 12% to close at $24.77. AlloVir, last week, reported a loss for the second quarter.
  • NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) fell 11.9% to close at $4.29 as the company disclosed that it is developing drugs against SARS-CoV-2 with an integrated approach to combat COVID-19.
  • Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) dropped 11.5% to close at $6.82. Organovo regained compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement.
  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) fell 11.4% to close at $8.24.
  • Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) shares declined 11.3% to close at $1.81.
  • Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) shares fell 11.1% to close at $5.20.
  • Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX) dropped 10.9% to close at $3.27 after jumping around 36% on Thursday. Garrett Motion, last week, said it is exploring alternatives for balance sheet restructuring.
  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell 10.7% to close at $0.3420 following a 24% surge on Thursday.
  • DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) dropped 10.6% to close at $216.26 despite the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong guidance. DocuSign also appointed Michael Sheridan as new CFO.
  • Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE: PSV) shares dropped 10.2% to close at $0.6399 after declining 7% on Thursday. Hermitage Offshore Services recently announced appeal of NYSE delisting determination.
  • Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) shares declined 10.2% to close at $5.70. Applied UV recently priced its IPO at $5 per share.
  • Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) shares fell 10.2% to close at $4.48 as stocks across sectors sell off following August strength.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares fell 9.8% to close at $92.93. On Thursday, Novavax announced the publication of Phase 1 data from its Phase 1/2 trial of COVID 19 vaccine candidate.
  • Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) fell 9.6% to close at $4.73 as stocks across sectors sell off following August strength.
  • Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) shares declined 9.6% to close at $2.45.
  • The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) shares declined 9.1% to close at $0.50 after dropping 5% on Thursday. The9 Limited regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirement last month.
  • nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) fell 8.9% to close at $79.26.
  • Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) shares declined 7.8% to close at $4.39 after the company announced a common stock offering of 3.647 million shares totaling $15.5 million.
  • Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) fell 7.3% to close at $24.57. Rocket Companies shares dipped 15% on Thursday after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE: EQX) fell 5.8% to close at $12.00 after the company announced temporary suspension of mining activities at Los Filos mine.
  • Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) fell 5.2% to close at $6.40. Blink Charging recently received over $1 million follow-on order from InterEnergy for EV charging equipment for deployment in the Dominican Republic.
  • Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) fell 5.2% to close at $4.93 after declining around 6% on Thursday.
  • OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) fell 4.6% to close at $10.23. OraSure Technologies disclosed that its ORAcollect RNA device was included in the FDA Emergency Use Authorization granted to MiraDx for SARS-CoV-2 test.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALVR + ANPC)

55 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AbbVie In-licenses I-Mab's Cancer Drug, Savara Pulls The Plug On Cystic Fibrosis Study
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 24, 2020
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Aug. 24-29): Lipocine Binary Event, Liver Congress In The Spotlight
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From FridayNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com