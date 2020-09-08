Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The NFIB small business optimism index for August is scheduled for release at 6:00 a.m. ET. The index is projected to decline to 98.9 in August, from July’s reading of 98.8.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index for August is scheduled for release at 12:30 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on consumer credit for July will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
