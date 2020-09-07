Market Overview

Elon Musk Takes Volkswagen ID.3 Electric Vehicle On A Test Drive: 'For A Non-Sporty Car, It's Pretty Good'
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 07, 2020 10:45pm   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk met with his Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) counterpart Herbert Diess at a small airport where the latter test drove ID.3 and ID.4 electric cars, according to a video released by the German automaker.

What Happened: The meeting took place at the Braunschweig airport where the Tesla CEO got a preview of VW’s ID range, as per a Tweet made by the German automaker.

The video was posted on Diess’ LinkedIn account where he noted that Musk was “quite critical with the available torque at higher speed.” while taking the ID.3 test drive.

“Just to be clear: We just drove the ID.3 and had a chat - there is no deal/cooperation in the making,” the Volkswagen CEO said on LinkedIn.

"I think, for a non-sporty car, it’s pretty good,” Musk can be heard saying.

Why It Matters: The ID.4 vehicle can also be seen in the video in the background, as confirmed by Diess on LinkedIn.

Volkswagen has commenced the production of the all-electric ID.4 in Germany. Production in the United States is likely to commence in 2022, the automaker said last month. 

Musk is visiting Germany to assess the progress on Tesla’s Berlin gigafactory as well as look into RNA microfactories that could be used to produce German drugmaker CureVac BV's (NASDAQ: CVAC) COVID-19 vaccine, if it gets regulatory approval.

Germany’s economy minister Peter Altmaier promised Musk the country’s support in whatever was needed to get the factory started last this month. 

Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 2.8% higher at $418.32 on Friday. On the same day Volkswagen OTC shares closed 1.75% higher at $18.03.

Photo courtesy: Alexandar Migl via Wikimedia

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

