Why PolyMet Mining's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

PolyMet Mining (NYSE: PLM) shares are trading higher on Friday after a district court found that the company's water permit was issued with proper procedures.

PolyMet Mining is engaged in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. The company's primary mineral property is the NorthMet Project, which is a polymetallic project in northeastern Minnesota, USA. The company ultimately plans to produce metals such as copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and gold.

PolyMet Mining shares were trading up 65.19% at $4.46 on Friday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $9.70 and a 52-week low of $1.50.