55 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) climbed 46.3% to $0.8629. Shiloh Industries shares jumped 100% on Thursday after the company received court approval of "First Day" motions to support business operations.
- PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE: PLM) shares climbed 38.7% to $3.7298 after a Ramsey County District Court judge found that PolyMet’s water permit was issued with proper procedures.
- FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG) shares jumped 32% to $49.16 after the company reported receipt of proposal to acquire public minority stake from Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company at $47 per share.
- Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: KCAC) rose 27.4% to $23.87 after jumping 87% on Thursday. Quantumscape will list On NYSE through merger with Kensington Capital Acquisition.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) gained 22.3% to $11.08.
- National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) shares rose 16.3% to $4.1763. Barrington Research upgraded National CineMedia from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $5.5 price target.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) shares climbed 15.6% to $5.55 after the company reported results from a multi-year lung cancer prognosis and recurrence clinical study.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) gained 15.6% to $8.06 after climbing 15% on Thursday.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) rose 14.2% to $1.7699 following news the company's Coolisys unit will partner to test an electric vehicle charger product line.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) rose 13.9% to $15.27 after the company reported the acquisition of two automotive dealerships in the Southeast.
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) shares climbed 12% to $2.98 after the company issued an interim update on certain operational and financial data.
- Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) gained 11.5% to $7.83. On Thursday, FourWorld Capital disclosed a 5.3% passive stake in the company.
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) shares rose 10.2% to $2.49. Craig-Hallum upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $2.5 to $4.
- Domo Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) climbed 10% to $41.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong Q3 sales guidance.
- Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) gained 9.6% to $7.27.
- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) rose 7% to $3.57 after declining around 15% on Thursday. Grindrod Shipping reported H1 results last week.
- The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE: COO) gained 7% to $328.41 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ: IMAB) gained 4% to $37.17 after the company announced it has entered into a collaboration agreement with AbbVie for the development and commercialization of lemzoparlimab, I-Mab's Anti-CD47 Monoclonal Antibody.
Losers
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) shares fell 18.2% to $27.32. Hovnanian reported Q3 results on Thursday.
- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) shares dropped 18.2% to $5.75.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) dipped 17.2% to $4.33 as stocks across sectors sell off following August strength.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) fell 17.2% to $5.26. Applied UV recently priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares tumbled 16.4% to $26.90. Fulgent Genetics, shares rose 12% on Thursday after the company said it is partnering with the New York City Health and Hospitals to provide COVID-19 testing to students across approximately 1,600 locations as they return to school in September and over the next several months.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) dipped 16.4% to $ 10.00.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) shares fell 16.2% to $3.9916 after the company announced a common stock offering of 3.647 million shares totaling $15.5 million.
- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) dropped 16.1% to $44.10 after the company reported Q2 results. Citigroup downgraded Oxford Industries from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $50 to $53.
- Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX) fell 16.1% to $3.08 after jumping around 36% on Thursday. Garrett Motion, last week, said it is exploring alternatives for balance sheet restructuring.
- Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE: PSV) shares fell 14.2% to $0.6117 after declining 7% on Thursday. Hermitage Offshore Services recently announced appeal of NYSE delisting determination.
- Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) fell 14.1% to $2.31.
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) dropped 14% to $0.9298 after the company announced it would collaborate with Brand Marketer and Brittany Applegate.
- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) fell 13.4% to $6.68. Organovo regained compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) fell 13.3% to $4.95 after the company reported results for the second quarter.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell 13.2% to $0.3325 following a 24% surge on Thursday.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) shares dropped 13.2% to $4.33 as stocks across sectors sell off following August strength.
- Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) dipped 13% to $25.84.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares fell 12.8% to $2.7550 after declining around 8% on Thursday.
- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) fell 12.8% to $75.84.
- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) fell 12.4% to $212.13 despite the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong guidance. DocuSign also appointed Michael Sheridan as new CFO.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares dipped12.6% to $90.06. On Thursday, Novavax announced the publication of Phase 1 data from its Phase 1/2 trial of COVID 19 vaccine candidate.
- Kirkland's, Inc.. (NASDAQ: KIRK) fell 10.9% to $6.18. Kirkland's shares dropped around 16% on Thursday after reporting Q2 results.
- Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) fell 10.8% to $23.65. Rocket Companies shares dipped 15% on Thursday after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) dropped 10.4% to $6.22.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) shares fell 10% to $0.4950 after dropping 5% on Thursday. The9 Limited regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirement last month.
- Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE: EQX) fell 9.5% to $11.52 after the company announced temporary suspension of mining activities at Los Filos mine.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) fell 8.9% to $0.7749 after declining around 8% on Thursday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals recently announced it received Romanian regulatory approval to begin Phase 1b Covid-19 clinical trial.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) fell 8.5% to $6.17. Blink Charging recently received over $1 million follow-on order from InterEnergy for EV charging equipment for deployment in the Dominican Republic.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) fell 8.2% to $9.85 after the company disclosed that its ORAcollect RNA device was included in the FDA Emergency Use Authorization granted to MiraDx for SARS-CoV-2 test.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) fell 8.1% to $9.49.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) fell 8% to $0.3956 after dropping around 7% on Thursday.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) fell 7.8% to $4.7950 after declining around 6% on Thursday.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) fell 7.8% to $1.19. T2 Biosystems recently received FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Covid-19 molecular diagnostic test.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) fell 5.3% to $6.03. Kandi Technologies recently announced unveiling of micro hub concept for dealer partners.
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) shares fell 5.3% to $0.3290. Check-Cap reported quarterly results last month.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares declined 5% to $386.64 as the stock continues to sell off following recent momentum.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) fell 4.6% to $115.28. Apple announced Thursday it is delaying the release of a new privacy control feature that social media behemoth Facebook earlier object to, till early next year.
