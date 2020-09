Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Friday morning, 49 companies reached new 52-week lows.

Interesting Facts:

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ: RPRX) was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

(NASDAQ: RPRX) was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS).

(NASDAQ: GLBS). Aptorum Group (NASDAQ: APM) saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 9.71% to hit its new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ: RPRX) shares fell to $39.11 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.55%.

(NASDAQ: RPRX) shares fell to $39.11 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.55%. ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI) shares set a new yearly low of $31.96 this morning. The stock was down 3.42% on the session.

(NASDAQ: ZI) shares set a new yearly low of $31.96 this morning. The stock was down 3.42% on the session. Legend Biotech (NASDAQ: LEGN) stock hit a yearly low of $29.00. The stock was down 3.03% for the day.

(NASDAQ: LEGN) stock hit a yearly low of $29.00. The stock was down 3.03% for the day. Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO) shares fell to $15.61 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.39%.

(NASDAQ: MOMO) shares fell to $15.61 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.39%. Strategic Education (NASDAQ: STRA) shares made a new 52-week low of $93.87 on Friday. The stock was down 1.6% for the day.

(NASDAQ: STRA) shares made a new 52-week low of $93.87 on Friday. The stock was down 1.6% for the day. Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI) stock drifted down 2.99% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $53.28.

(NASDAQ: POWI) stock drifted down 2.99% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $53.28. Alector (NASDAQ: ALEC) shares were down 2.45% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.07.

(NASDAQ: ALEC) shares were down 2.45% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.07. HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM) stock drifted down 2.47% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $19.51.

(NASDAQ: HSTM) stock drifted down 2.47% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $19.51. Inogen (NASDAQ: INGN) shares were down 1.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $27.09.

(NASDAQ: INGN) shares were down 1.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $27.09. Yunji (NASDAQ: YJ) stock hit a yearly low of $2.34. The stock was down 1.65% for the day.

(NASDAQ: YJ) stock hit a yearly low of $2.34. The stock was down 1.65% for the day. Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ODT) shares fell to $13.82 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.19%.

(NASDAQ: ODT) shares fell to $13.82 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.19%. Homology Medicines (NASDAQ: FIXX) shares moved down 5.8% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.37, drifting down 5.8%.

(NASDAQ: FIXX) shares moved down 5.8% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.37, drifting down 5.8%. Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKBA) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.55 on Friday, later moving up 1.7%.

(NASDAQ: AKBA) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.55 on Friday, later moving up 1.7%. Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ: METX) shares moved down 0.57% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.91, drifting down 0.57%.

(NASDAQ: METX) shares moved down 0.57% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.91, drifting down 0.57%. Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.29 on Friday, moving down 1.61%.

(NYSE: DSSI) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.29 on Friday, moving down 1.61%. Yiren Digital (NYSE: YRD) stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.70.

(NYSE: YRD) stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.70. 9F (NASDAQ: JFU) stock hit a yearly low of $1.24. The stock was down 3.1% for the day.

(NASDAQ: JFU) stock hit a yearly low of $1.24. The stock was down 3.1% for the day. Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ: DTIL) stock drifted down 7.69% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.50.

(NASDAQ: DTIL) stock drifted down 7.69% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.50. IBEX Holdings (NASDAQ: IBEX) shares made a new 52-week low of $12.90 on Friday. The stock was down 0.6% for the day.

(NASDAQ: IBEX) shares made a new 52-week low of $12.90 on Friday. The stock was down 0.6% for the day. DBV Technologies (NASDAQ: DBVT) stock drifted down 2.45% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.00.

(NASDAQ: DBVT) stock drifted down 2.45% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.00. OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.07 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.3%.

(NASDAQ: OGI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.07 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.3%. GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ: GTYH) stock drifted down 6.79% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.61.

(NASDAQ: GTYH) stock drifted down 6.79% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.61. 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ: KRKR) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.08 on Friday, moving down 5.97%.

(NASDAQ: KRKR) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.08 on Friday, moving down 5.97%. Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TARA) shares set a new yearly low of $18.76 this morning. The stock was down 3.43% on the session.

(NASDAQ: TARA) shares set a new yearly low of $18.76 this morning. The stock was down 3.43% on the session. Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ: GRTS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.78. The stock was down 7.62% on the session.

(NASDAQ: GRTS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.78. The stock was down 7.62% on the session. Soliton (NASDAQ: SOLY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $5.77. Shares traded down 3.12%.

(NASDAQ: SOLY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $5.77. Shares traded down 3.12%. Aesthetic Medical Intl (NASDAQ: AIH) shares moved down 5.2% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.93, drifting down 5.2%.

(NASDAQ: AIH) shares moved down 5.2% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.93, drifting down 5.2%. Pixelworks (NASDAQ: PXLW) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.02 on Friday morning, moving down 6.85%.

(NASDAQ: PXLW) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.02 on Friday morning, moving down 6.85%. Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ: RMTI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.11 and moving down 8.2%.

(NASDAQ: RMTI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.11 and moving down 8.2%. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EYPT) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.46. The stock traded down 3.01%.

(NASDAQ: EYPT) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.46. The stock traded down 3.01%. Recro Pharma (NASDAQ: REPH) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.18 and moving down 3.25%.

(NASDAQ: REPH) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.18 and moving down 3.25%. Aptorum Group (NASDAQ: APM) shares hit a yearly low of $1.53. The stock was down 9.71% on the session.

(NASDAQ: APM) shares hit a yearly low of $1.53. The stock was down 9.71% on the session. Just Energy Group (NYSE: JE) stock drifted down 6.8% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.28.

(NYSE: JE) stock drifted down 6.8% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.28. China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ: CJJD) stock hit $0.86 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.85%.

(NASDAQ: CJJD) stock hit $0.86 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.85%. Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HOTH) shares hit a yearly low of $2.21. The stock was down 5.19% on the session.

(NASDAQ: HOTH) shares hit a yearly low of $2.21. The stock was down 5.19% on the session. Yatra Online (NASDAQ: YTRA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.61. The stock was down 3.79% on the session.

(NASDAQ: YTRA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.61. The stock was down 3.79% on the session. Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACOR) stock hit $0.46 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.25%.

(NASDAQ: ACOR) stock hit $0.46 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.25%. Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: SONN) stock hit a yearly low of $2.36. The stock was down 3.25% for the day.

(NASDAQ: SONN) stock hit a yearly low of $2.36. The stock was down 3.25% for the day. Histogen (NASDAQ: HSTO) shares moved up 0.56% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.70, later drifting up 0.56%.

(NASDAQ: HSTO) shares moved up 0.56% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.70, later drifting up 0.56%. China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ: PLIN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.79 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.67%.

(NASDAQ: PLIN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.79 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.67%. Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Friday, moving down 6.42%.

(NASDAQ: ACST) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Friday, moving down 6.42%. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: TMBR) shares moved down 6.02% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.99, drifting down 6.02%.

(AMEX: TMBR) shares moved down 6.02% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.99, drifting down 6.02%. CHF Solutions (NASDAQ: CHFS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.28 and moving down 4.42%.

(NASDAQ: CHFS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.28 and moving down 4.42%. Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.31 on Friday. The stock was down 7.46% for the day.

(NASDAQ: JAGX) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.31 on Friday. The stock was down 7.46% for the day. Check-Cap (NASDAQ: CHEK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.31. The stock was down 7.89% on the session.

(NASDAQ: CHEK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.31. The stock was down 7.89% on the session. Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ITRM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.62. The stock was down 1.06% on the session.

(NASDAQ: ITRM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.62. The stock was down 1.06% on the session. China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SXTC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.22 and moving down 3.53%.

(NASDAQ: SXTC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.22 and moving down 3.53%. Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ: MDRR) stock hit $1.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low.

(NASDAQ: MDRR) stock hit $1.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 5.69%.

(NASDAQ: GLBS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 5.69%.

As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.