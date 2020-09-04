Market Overview

Why Azul's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 04, 2020 9:54am
Azul SA (NYSE: AZUL) shares are trading higher on Friday after Raymond James upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a price target of $16 per share.

Azul is primarily involved in air transportation services. The company offers airline passenger and cargo services. It operates daily flights departing from Fort Lauderdale and Orlando also it schedules flights more than 100 destinations through Brazil.

The main assets generating revenue of the group are its aircraft, from which revenue is generated in Brazil. Other revenues are basically derived from cargo operations, interest on installment sales, luggage fares, excess luggage, penalties for cancellation of tickets, and all items are directly attributed to air transport services.

Azul shares were trading up 1.75% to $13.96 on Friday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $44.55 and a 52-week low of $5.30.

Latest Ratings for AZUL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2020Raymond JamesUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Jul 2020UBSDowngradesNeutralSell
May 2020Deutsche BankMaintainsHold

View More Analyst Ratings for AZUL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

