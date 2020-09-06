Check Out This $9.5M Metro Detroit Waterfront Property

For nature lovers how about purchasing a property beside Lake St. Clair, which is a freshwater lake situated between the Canadian province of Ontario and the U.S. state of Michigan.

This ranch style build has over four acres of waterfront property and was built in 1948. It has approximately 445 feet of water frontage.

The mid-century modern main house has a great room with a cathedral ceiling and two fireplaces. The property has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and is 5,490 square feet including a master bedroom suite with two baths, a dressing room, office and walk-in closet.

The kitchen opens into a large family area with a fireplace. The property includes hardwood floors, skylights and an attached three-car garage.

The address is 824 Lake Shore Rd, Grosse Pointe Shores, Michigan, and the current price is $9,500,000.