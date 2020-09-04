Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

How Does Polymet Mining's Debt Look?

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 04, 2020 8:14am   Comments
Share:

Over the past three months, shares of Polymet Mining (AMEX:PLM) decreased by 33.96%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Polymet Mining has.

Polymet Mining Corporation Ordinary Shares (Canada)'s Debt

According to the Polymet Mining’s most recent balance sheet as reported on June 14, 2016, total debt is at $154.16 million, with $64.97 million in long-term debt and $89.19 million in current debt. Adjusting for $1.88 million in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $152.28 million.

Investors look at the debt-ratio to understand how much financial leverage a company has. Polymet Mining has $340.56 million in total assets, therefore making the debt-ratio 0.45. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than 1 indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. A debt ratio of 25% might be higher for one industry, whereas average for another.

Why Debt Is Important

Besides equity, debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and contributes to its growth. Due to its lower financing cost compared to equity, it becomes an attractive option for executives trying to raise capital.

Interest-payment obligations can impact the cash-flow of the company. Equity owners can keep excess profit, generated from the debt capital, when companies use the debt capital for its business operations.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PLM)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: US Stocks Pare Losses; Dow Down 50 Points
Why PolyMet Mining's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
55 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 3%; Vuzix Shares Plummet
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; US Unemployment Rate Falls To 8.4% In August
33 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Debt InsightsNews Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com