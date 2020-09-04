Market Overview

33 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 04, 2020 7:17am   Comments
Gainers

  • PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE: PLM) shares rose 29.4% to $3.48 in pre-market trading after a Ramsey County District Court judge found that PolyMet’s water permit was issued with proper procedures.
  • DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) rose 32.5% to $2.08 in pre-market trading after the company’s Coolisys Power Electronics business announced partner testing and expected orders for electric vehicle charger product line.
  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) rose 21.2% to $1.03 in pre-market trading after falling around 8% on Thursday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals recently announced it received Romanian regulatory approval to begin Phase 1b Covid-19 clinical trial.
  • CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) rose 18.9% to $0.78 in pre-market trading after declining over 11% on Thursday.
  • Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) rose 16.1% to $0.6850 in pre-market trading. Shiloh Industries shares jumped 100% on Thursday after the company received court approval of "First Day" motions to support business operations.
  • Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) rose 13.8% to $6.50 after the company reported results for the second quarter.
  • LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) rose 11.9% to $15.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported the acquisition of two automotive dealerships in the Southeast.
  • Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: KCAC) rose 11.2% to $20.70 in pre-market trading after jumping 87% on Thursday. Quantumscape will list On NYSE through merger with Kensington Capital Acquisition.
  • OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) rose 10.8% to $11.89 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its ORAcollect RNA device was included in the FDA Emergency Use Authorization granted to MiraDx for SARS-CoV-2 test.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) rose 9.8% to $2.70 in pre-market trading. Chardan Capital maintained Sonnet BioTherapeutics with a Buy and raised the price target from $7 to $8.
  • The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) shares rose 9.1% to $0.60 in pre-market trading after dropping 5% on Thursday. The9 Limited regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirement last month.
  • ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) rose 8.6% to $2.92 in pre-market trading after the company reported the pricing of an underwritten equity offering and concurrent private placement transaction.
  • Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) rose 8.4% to $1.16 in pre-market trading after the company regained compliance with NASDAQ minimum bid price listing requirement.
  • Kirkland's, Inc.. (NASDAQ: KIRK) rose 7.5% to $7.45 in pre-market trading. Kirkland's shares dropped around 16% on Thursday after reporting Q2 results.
  • Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) rose 7.2% to $3.58 in pre-market trading after declining around 15% on Thursday. Grindrod Shipping reported H1 results last week.
  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) rose 6.2% to $2.58 in pre-market trading after dropping 9% on Thursday.
  • ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) shares rose 6.2% to $1.20 in pre-market trading. ATIF Holdings recently announced the launch of internet-based financial consulting service for pre-IPO companies.
  • Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) rose 5.5% to $12.18 in pre-market trading after D.E. Shaw disclosed a 5% passive stake in the company.
  • Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) rose 5.2% to $5.47 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Thursday.

Losers

  • Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) fell 10.3% to $0.3853 in pre-market trading after dropping around 7% on Thursday.
  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) fell 9.5% to $6.00 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Thursday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals released Q2 results last month.
  • Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE: PSV) shares fell 7.7% to $0.6559 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Thursday. Hermitage Offshore Services recently announced appeal of NYSE delisting determination.
  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell 7.7% to $0.3535 in pre-market trading following a 24% surge on Thursday.
  • DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) fell 7% to $225.00 in pre-market trading despite the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong guidance. DocuSign also appointed Michael Sheridan as new CFO.
  • Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) fell 6.3% to $5.96 in pre-market trading. Kandi Technologies recently announced unveiling of micro hub concept for dealer partners.
  • Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE: EQX) fell 5.8% to $12.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) fell 5.7% to $65.00 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 7% on Thursday. Ontrak recently announced NASDAQ Global Market listing.
  • Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX) fell 5.5% to $3.46 in pre-market trading after jumping around 36% on Thursday. Garrett Motion, last week, said it is exploring alternatives for balance sheet restructuring.
  • Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) fell 5.3% to $6.39 in pre-market trading. Blink Charging recently received over $1 million follow-on order from InterEnergy for EV charging equipment for deployment in the Dominican Republic.
  • Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) shares fell 5% to $0.33 in pre-market trading. Check-Cap reported quarterly results last month.
  • Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) fell 5% to $25.16 in pre-market trading. Rocket Companies shares dipped 15% on Thursday after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) fell 4.7% to $1.23 in pre-market trading. T2 Biosystems recently received FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Covid-19 molecular diagnostic test.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares fell 4.1% to $3.03 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Thursday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

