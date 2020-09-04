Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 04, 2020 4:53am   Comments
Share:
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) shares jumped 99.9% to close at $0.59 on Thursday after the company received court approval of "First Day" motions to support business operations.
  • Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: KCAC) shares gained 87.4% to close at $18.74. Quantumscape will list On NYSE through merger with Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp.
  • Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX) rose 35.9% to close at $3.67. Garrett Motion, last week, said it is exploring alternatives for balance sheet restructuring.
  • IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ: IKNX) gained 26.5% to close at $3.96. IKONICS, last month, posted a loss for the second quarter.
  • Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) shares climbed 21.7% to close at $1.01 after the company reported interim data from TRAVERS Phase 2 study with AM-125 in vertigo.
  • Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) climbed 21.4% to close at $23.67 after KeyBanc upgraded the company's stock from Sector-Weight to Overweight and announced a $25 price target.
  • Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) gained 17.5% to close at $4.76 amid mention of the stock on CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report," withStephen Weiss saying he bought the stock on Wednesday.
  • TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) surged 16% to close at $2.83. TRACON Pharmaceuticals recently announced additional $5 million private placement.
  • Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO) shares climbed 15.4% to close at $13.00. In an abstract submitted to the International Gynecologic Cancer Society annual global meeting, Sutro Biopharma said STRO-002, its FRα-targeting antibody-drug conjugate being evaluated for ovarian cancer, produced a partial response in five of 29 evaluable patients (17%), with two confirmed on second scan.
  • Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) gained 15.2% to close at $6.97.
  • Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) gained 13% to close at $5.82.
  • Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares rose 11.6% to close at $32.18 after the company said it is partnering with the New York City Health and Hospitals to provide COVID-19 testing to students across approximately 1,600 locations as they return to school in September and over the next several months.
  • Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ: INBX) climbed 9.7% to close at $18.39. Inhibrx, last month, priced its 7 million share IPO at $17 per share.
  • Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) gained 8.6% to close at $127.16 after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter and announced plans to open 110 to 120 net new stores in the year.
  • Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) rose 7.9% to close at $7.61 on continued strength after the company on Wednesday reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ: DLTH) rose 7.9% to close at $11.30 after the company reported upbeat quarterly results.
  • Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) gained 5.7% to close at $2.43.
  • FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) gained 5.3% to close at $5.15.
  • VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) gained 3.5% to close at $3.54 after receiving $863,000 order from Customs and Border Protection.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) shares tumbled 73.5% to close at $2.65 on Thursday after the company announced top-line results from its PRO2TECT Global Phase 3 program on vadadustat, which did not meet its primary safety MACE endpoint.
  • Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) shares fell 30.6% to close at $11.22. Zuora reported upbeat Q2 results, but issued weak sales forecast for the current quarter.
  • PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) shares declined 25.8% to close at $25.97 after the company issued weak earnings guidance.
  • Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) fell 24.3% to close at $45.46 after the company reported Q3 results.
  • Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) shares fell 23.1% to close at $1.63. Renren, last week, announced initiation of legal proceedings by subsidiary Kaixin.
  • Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) fell 20.6% to close at $2.24. Evogene confirmed Tuesday it has secured $10 million in financing through an investment offering.
  • Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) fell 19% to close at $6.69 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
  • GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) dropped 18% to close at $14.43. GreenPower Motor recently reported results for the first quarter.
  • Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) dipped 17.1% to close at $6.38. Cyclerion Therapeutics, last month, posted a loss for the second quarter.
  • Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) shares tumbled 16.6% to close at $3.51.
  • BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) dropped 16.5% to close at $93.49. BigCommerce recently announced a partnership with social media behemoth Facebook.
  • Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) shares declined 16.3% to close at $37.28. Domo reported upbeat quarterly earnings after the closing bell on Thursday.
  • Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) fell 15.9% to close at $11.52 after the company reported Q2 results.
  • Medallia, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLA) dipped 15.9% to close at $33.83. Medallia is expected to release quarterly earnings after the closing bell.
  • Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR) fell 15.7% to close at $50.26 after the company issued downbeat Q3 EPS guidance.
  • Momo Inc. (NYSE: MOMO) declined 15.7% to close at $16.78 after the company reported Q2 results.
  • Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) fell 15.6% to close at $6.93 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) dropped 15.4% to close at $26.50 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) fell 15.2% to close at $14.63 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FTHM) dropped 14.9% to close at $17.24.
  • Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) fell 14.8% to close at $2.31.
  • NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH) fell 14.8% to close at $2.60.
  • Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) shares declined 14.5% to close at $1.95. Aemetis recently received an FDA national drug code for its OTC sanitizer products.
  • Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) fell 14.3% to close at $11.96.
  • 500.com Limited (NASDAQ: WBAI) fell 13.8% to close at $2.57. 500.com, last week, reported a loss for the second quarter.
  • The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) dropped 13.6% to close at $9.70 despite the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) tumbled 13.3% to close at $10.95 amid market weakness.
  • Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) dropped 12.8% to close at $6.38 amid market weakness.
  • NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) fell 12.7% to close at $4.87 after jumping over 42% on Wednesday.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) declined 9% to close at $129.25 despite the company reported upbeat quarterly results.
  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares fell 9% to close at $407.00. Tesla shares fell around 6% on Wednesday on continued momentum from yesterday after the company announced a $5 billion offering of its common stock.
  • DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) fell 8.7% to close at $242.01. DocuSign is expected to report quarterly earnings after the closing bell.
  • Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) dropped 8% to close at $120.88 amid market weakness.
  • InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) fell 7.9% to close at $3.87.
  • Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) fell 7.9% to close at $30.98.
  • Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) declined 7% to close at $12.19 after the company reported Q1 results. The company also noted it provided limited guidance due to the economic impact of COVID-19.
  • Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: CGIX) fell 6.4% to close at $5.38 after the company and StemoniX announced a joint proof-of-concept program.
  • AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) fell 6.2% to close at $0.7975. AgeX Therapeutics, last month, posted a loss for the second quarter.
  • NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) fell 6% to close at $18.70 following report of August deliveries.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AAOI)

Asian Markets Slip In To Red Following Wall Street's Tech Wreck
Apple Delays Rolling Out Privacy Feature After Facebook Fumed Over Impact On Ads Revenue
Justice Dept To Unveil Antitrust Charges Against Google Later This Month: NYT
Thursday Follies: Mega-Caps, Apple, Chip-Makers Take It On Chin As Tech Suffers Shellacking
Tech Wreck: Markets Plunge As Apple Sets Market Cap Loss Record
50 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com