58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 04, 2020 4:53am   Comments
Gainers

  • Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) shares jumped 99.9% to close at $0.59 on Thursday after the company received court approval of "First Day" motions to support business operations.
  • Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: KCAC) shares gained 87.4% to close at $18.74. Quantumscape will list On NYSE through merger with Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp.
  • Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX) rose 35.9% to close at $3.67. Garrett Motion, last week, said it is exploring alternatives for balance sheet restructuring.
  • IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ: IKNX) gained 26.5% to close at $3.96. IKONICS, last month, posted a loss for the second quarter.
  • Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) shares climbed 21.7% to close at $1.01 after the company reported interim data from TRAVERS Phase 2 study with AM-125 in vertigo.
  • Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) climbed 21.4% to close at $23.67 after KeyBanc upgraded the company's stock from Sector-Weight to Overweight and announced a $25 price target.
  • Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) gained 17.5% to close at $4.76 amid mention of the stock on CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report," withStephen Weiss saying he bought the stock on Wednesday.
  • TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) surged 16% to close at $2.83. TRACON Pharmaceuticals recently announced additional $5 million private placement.
  • Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO) shares climbed 15.4% to close at $13.00. In an abstract submitted to the International Gynecologic Cancer Society annual global meeting, Sutro Biopharma said STRO-002, its FRα-targeting antibody-drug conjugate being evaluated for ovarian cancer, produced a partial response in five of 29 evaluable patients (17%), with two confirmed on second scan.
  • Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) gained 15.2% to close at $6.97.
  • Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) gained 13% to close at $5.82.
  • Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares rose 11.6% to close at $32.18 after the company said it is partnering with the New York City Health and Hospitals to provide COVID-19 testing to students across approximately 1,600 locations as they return to school in September and over the next several months.
  • Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ: INBX) climbed 9.7% to close at $18.39. Inhibrx, last month, priced its 7 million share IPO at $17 per share.
  • Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) gained 8.6% to close at $127.16 after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter and announced plans to open 110 to 120 net new stores in the year.
  • Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) rose 7.9% to close at $7.61 on continued strength after the company on Wednesday reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ: DLTH) rose 7.9% to close at $11.30 after the company reported upbeat quarterly results.
  • Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) gained 5.7% to close at $2.43.
  • FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) gained 5.3% to close at $5.15.
  • VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) gained 3.5% to close at $3.54 after receiving $863,000 order from Customs and Border Protection.

 

Losers

  • Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) shares tumbled 73.5% to close at $2.65 on Thursday after the company announced top-line results from its PRO2TECT Global Phase 3 program on vadadustat, which did not meet its primary safety MACE endpoint.
  • Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) shares fell 30.6% to close at $11.22. Zuora reported upbeat Q2 results, but issued weak sales forecast for the current quarter.
  • PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) shares declined 25.8% to close at $25.97 after the company issued weak earnings guidance.
  • Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) fell 24.3% to close at $45.46 after the company reported Q3 results.
  • Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) shares fell 23.1% to close at $1.63. Renren, last week, announced initiation of legal proceedings by subsidiary Kaixin.
  • Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) fell 20.6% to close at $2.24. Evogene confirmed Tuesday it has secured $10 million in financing through an investment offering.
  • Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) fell 19% to close at $6.69 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
  • GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) dropped 18% to close at $14.43. GreenPower Motor recently reported results for the first quarter.
  • Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) dipped 17.1% to close at $6.38. Cyclerion Therapeutics, last month, posted a loss for the second quarter.
  • Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) shares tumbled 16.6% to close at $3.51.
  • BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) dropped 16.5% to close at $93.49. BigCommerce recently announced a partnership with social media behemoth Facebook.
  • Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) shares declined 16.3% to close at $37.28. Domo reported upbeat quarterly earnings after the closing bell on Thursday.
  • Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) fell 15.9% to close at $11.52 after the company reported Q2 results.
  • Medallia, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLA) dipped 15.9% to close at $33.83. Medallia is expected to release quarterly earnings after the closing bell.
  • Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR) fell 15.7% to close at $50.26 after the company issued downbeat Q3 EPS guidance.
  • Momo Inc. (NYSE: MOMO) declined 15.7% to close at $16.78 after the company reported Q2 results.
  • Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) fell 15.6% to close at $6.93 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) dropped 15.4% to close at $26.50 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) fell 15.2% to close at $14.63 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FTHM) dropped 14.9% to close at $17.24.
  • Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) fell 14.8% to close at $2.31.
  • NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH) fell 14.8% to close at $2.60.
  • Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) shares declined 14.5% to close at $1.95. Aemetis recently received an FDA national drug code for its OTC sanitizer products.
  • Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) fell 14.3% to close at $11.96.
  • 500.com Limited (NASDAQ: WBAI) fell 13.8% to close at $2.57. 500.com, last week, reported a loss for the second quarter.
  • The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) dropped 13.6% to close at $9.70 despite the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) tumbled 13.3% to close at $10.95 amid market weakness.
  • Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) dropped 12.8% to close at $6.38 amid market weakness.
  • NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) fell 12.7% to close at $4.87 after jumping over 42% on Wednesday.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) declined 9% to close at $129.25 despite the company reported upbeat quarterly results.
  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares fell 9% to close at $407.00. Tesla shares fell around 6% on Wednesday on continued momentum from yesterday after the company announced a $5 billion offering of its common stock.
  • DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) fell 8.7% to close at $242.01. DocuSign is expected to report quarterly earnings after the closing bell.
  • Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) dropped 8% to close at $120.88 amid market weakness.
  • InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) fell 7.9% to close at $3.87.
  • Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) fell 7.9% to close at $30.98.
  • Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) declined 7% to close at $12.19 after the company reported Q1 results. The company also noted it provided limited guidance due to the economic impact of COVID-19.
  • Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: CGIX) fell 6.4% to close at $5.38 after the company and StemoniX announced a joint proof-of-concept program.
  • AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) fell 6.2% to close at $0.7975. AgeX Therapeutics, last month, posted a loss for the second quarter.
  • NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) fell 6% to close at $18.70 following report of August deliveries.

