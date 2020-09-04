Elon Musk's Neuralink Is Hiring In Austin, Texas

Elon Musk's neurotechnology startup Neuralink Corp. is expanding to Austin, Texas, according to a Bloomberg report from Thursday.

What Happened: Neuralink's website currently lists four positions based in Austin, including three in engineering and one in accounting.

The postings appeared in the wake of a live event hosted by Musk to demonstrate Neuralink’s brain-interface machine implanted in pigs capturing their neural activities.

Bloomberg billed Musk's presentation as way to recruit staff. The billionaire entrepreneur called for applications from coders, engineers and especially those with experience having “shipped” or created a product.

“You don’t need to have brain experience,” he said.

Other than Neuralink, Musk’s electric vehicles company Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is also planning to build a colossal factory in Austin for manufacturing Cybertrucks and Model Y.

Paradromics Inc – a DARPA funded brain-machine interface company is also located in Austin, Texas.

Although it might seem like these factors contribute to Neuralink’s expansion in Austin, the company spokesperson has not made any official comments.

Why It Matters: Musk conducted a live demo of its bio-implant last Friday, showcasing visuals of pigs implanted with a computer chip. The technology which could enable plugging a computer to a human being is currently being testing on animals. If successful, the company hopes to use the technology to treat diseases like Parkinson’s or aid with physical disorders like restoring limb functions, eyesight, or hearing.

Photo courtesy: Steve Jurvetson via Flickr