Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- U.S. jobs report for August is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Nonfarm payrolls are expected to rise 1.400 million in August, versus a gain of 1.763 million in July. The unemployment rate is likely to drop to 9.8% from July's reading of 10.2%.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
