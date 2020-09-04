Market Overview

Asian Markets Slip In To Red Following Wall Street's Tech Wreck

Aditya Raghunath , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 04, 2020 3:40am   Comments
Asian markets traded on a low note Friday after the tech sector dragged down Wall Street's trading session the previous day.

The Nasdaq-100 Tech Sector Index (INDEXNASDAQ: NDXT) fell 5.37% after witnessing overnight sell-offs.

What Happened: The Japanese benchmark index Nikkei 225 was down 1.1% at market closing time in the country. China's Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component both dropped around 0.8% South Korea's KOSPI was down 1.15%.

The Hang Seng Tech Index, which includes Hong Kong's 30 largest technology companies, was 1.76% lower at market close, after having dropped as much as 5.3% in the morning.  The newly-created index contains stocks like Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) and Xiaomi Corp. (OTC: XIACF).

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index tanked 3.06% and India's SENSEX was down about 1%.

Why It Matters: The Asian markets were in red after Wall Street tech stocks collaposed in Thursday’s trading session. The fabled Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) lost almost $180 billion market cap after an 8% drop in its stock quote.

Other large-cap tech stocks that suffered include Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) that fell over 6%, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) lost 5%, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) by 3.7%, and Amazon Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) by 4.6%. These five stocks collectively lost over $500 billion in market cap in the trading session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

