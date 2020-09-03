50 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) shares climbed 106% to $0.6079 after the company received court approval of "First Day" motions to support business operations.
- Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: KCAC) shares climbed 61.5% to $16.15. Quantumscape will list On NYSE through merger with Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp.
- Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX) gained 25% to $3.3748. Garrett Motion, last week, said it is exploring alternatives for balance sheet restructuring.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares gained 19% to $34.31 after the company said it is partnering with the New York City Health and Hospitals to provide COVID-19 testing to students across approximately 1,600 locations as they return to school in September and over the next several months.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) climbed 18.8% to $7.19.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) rose 18.6% to $5.80.
- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO) shares surged 15% to $12.95. In an abstract submitted to the International Gynecologic Cancer Society annual global meeting, Sutro Biopharma said STRO-002, its FRα-targeting antibody-drug conjugate being evaluated for ovarian cancer, produced a partial response in five of 29 evaluable patients (17%), with two confirmed on second scan.
- Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) shares gained 14.7% to $0.9518 after the company reported interim data from TRAVERS Phase 2 study with AM-125 in vertigo.
- General Moly, Inc. (NYSE: GMO) gained 13.2% to $0.1321 after the company announced a letter of intent to sell the liberty project to Pathfinder Minerals for $1 million in cash.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) rose 12% to $5.77.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) climbed 10.8% to $2.705. TRACON Pharmaceuticals recently announced additional $5 million private placement.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) gained 10.8% to $21.60 after KeyBanc upgraded the company's stock from Sector-Weight to Overweight and announced a $25 price target.
- Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) gained 10% to $7.76 on continued strength after the company on Wednesday reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) surged 7.8% to $2.48.
- Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ: DLTH) rose 5.8% to $11.07 after the company reported upbeat quarterly results.
- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) rose 5.5% to $123.53 after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter and announced plans to open 110 to 120 net new stores in the year.
- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) gained 4.1% to $3.56 after receiving $863,000 order from Customs and Border Protection.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 3.5% to $106.39 after the company announced the publication of Phase 1 data from its Phase 1/2 trial of COVID 19 vaccine candidate.
Losers
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) shares dipped 72.5% to $2.7480 after the company announced top-line results from its PRO2TECT Global Phase 3 program on vadadustat, which did not meet its primary safety MACE endpoint.
- Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) shares dropped 31.6% to $11.06. Zuora reported upbeat Q2 results, but issued weak sales forecast for the current quarter.
- Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) fell 26.4% to $44.22 after the company reported Q3 results.
- PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) shares fell 26.3% to $25.78 after the company issued weak earnings guidance.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) shares declined 24% to $1.6099. Renren, last week, announced initiation of legal proceedings by subsidiary Kaixin.
- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) fell 19.7% to $6.64 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) fell 17.1% to $11.36 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) fell 16% to $2.37. Evogene confirmed Tuesday it has secured $10 million in financing through an investment offering.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) dropped 15.6% to $9.47 despite the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) tumbled 15.4% to $10.69 amid market weakness.
- Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR) fell 15.3% to $50.49 after the company issued downbeat Q3 EPS guidance.
- Momo Inc. (NYSE: MOMO) fell 14.5% to $17.01 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Medallia, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLA) dipped 14.2% to $34.48. Medallia is expected to release quarterly earnings after the closing bell.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) shares declined 14% to $1.9593. Aemetis recently received an FDA national drug code for its OTC sanitizer products.
- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) fell 13% to $230.81. DocuSign is expected to report quarterly earnings after the closing bell.
- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) dropped 12.8% to $6.38 amid market weakness.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) fell 12.7% to $4.87 after jumping over 42% on Wednesday.
- Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) dropped 12.5% to $27.38 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) fell 9.2% to $129.16 despite the company reported upbeat quarterly results.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) fell 8.5% to $3.8378.
- Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE: BNED) fell 8.1% to $2.1225 after the company reported Q1 results.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) fell 7.7% to $7.58 after reporting Q2 results.
- Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) fell 7.3% to $31.19.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares fell 7.2% to $414.99. Tesla shares fell around 6% on Wednesday on continued momentum from yesterday after the company announced a $5 billion offering of its common stock.
- Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: CGIX) fell 7.1% to $5.34 after the company and StemoniX announced a joint proof-of-concept program.
- Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) fell 6.4% to $12.28 after the company reported Q1 results. The company also noted it provided limited guidance due to the economic impact of COVID-19.
- RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) fell 6.3% to $0.4343 after falling over 7% on Wednesday.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) fell 6.2% to $123.30 amid market weakness.
- AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) fell 5.9% to $0.80. AgeX Therapeutics, last month, posted a loss for the second quarter.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) fell 5.7% to $2.15 after reporting unaudited H1 results.
- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG) fell 5.6% to $1.3501 after the company said it received $400,000 in new food waste digester purchase orders from Carnival Corporation in September for deployment on two additional ships.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) fell 5.4% to $18.81 following report of August deliveries.
