Why Zoom Video's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares are trading lower on Thursday as the stock continues to see some profit-taking after gaining over 40% following the company's earnings report on Monday.

Zoom Video provides a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Zoom, which was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California, serves companies of all sizes from all industries around the world.

Zoom Video shares were trading down 9.18% at $384.66 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $478 and a 52-week low of $60.97.