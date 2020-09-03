Why Carnival Cruise's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) shares are trading higher on Thursday after Carnival announced its Costa Cruises brand will restart cruise operations this weekend.

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with more than 100 ships on the seas at the end of 2019. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe; and P&O Cruises in Australia.

Carnival also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted about 13 million guests in 2019.

Carnival Cruise shares were up 6.40% at $17.78 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $51.94 and a 52-week low of $7.80.