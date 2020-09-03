Insider Buys PLx Pharma Shares

OConnor Rita M filed a Form 4 with the SEC on Wednesday, September 2. The insider bought 4,500 shares of PLx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PLXP) at $3.74 on Tuesday, Sep 01, and bought 2,120 shares at $3.83 on Wednesday, Sep 02. After the transactions, the executive's stake in PLx Pharma Inc. movedto 10,850 shares. Shares of PLx Pharma moved lower by 5% from the previous closing price.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

While transactions from an insider shouldn't be used as the sole item to make an investment or trading decision, an insider buying or selling stock in their company can be a good added factor that leads to more conviction in a decision.

Insiders buying stock after a notable sell off can indicate an insider's long-term belief in the success of the company; insiders buying stock at new highs can be an indication the exec doesn't feel the stock is overvalued. Conversely, insiders who are selling stock at new lows can potentially indicate some kind of capitulation moment. Insiders selling at new highs can indicate that exec wants to "take some profit" and "lock in a gain."

Important Transaction Codes

Wall Street tends to focus on insider transactions which take place in the open market, viewed inside a Form 4 filing via codes P for purchase and S for sale. If the transaction was an open-market transaction, that means that the insider made a concious decision for the company's stock moving forward.

Transaction codes besides P or S aren't relatively important as they are seldom tied to a decision by the executive. For example, transaction code A is indicative of an insider being forced to sell shares to attain compensation. Moreover, transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option.