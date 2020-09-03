Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why General Moly's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 03, 2020 11:23am   Comments
Share:

General Moly (NYSE: GMO) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company announced a letter of intent to sell the liberty project to Pathfinder Minerals for $1 million in cash.

General Moly is a U.S.-based mineral company. It is engaged in the business of exploration, development, and mining of properties containing molybdenum. The company owns two moly projects: an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope project and 100% of the Liberty project. Both projects are located in Nevada.

General Moly traded up 19.97% to 14 cents per share on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of 37 cents and a 52-week low of 10 cents.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GMO)

70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
58 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
36 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Asset Sales

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com