Why Tesla's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading lower on Thursday amid some continued profit-taking after the stock's huge run in recent weeks.

The weakness follows Wednesday's news that investment management firm Baillie Gifford reduced its stake in order to reflect concentration guidelines.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also met with the German economy minister Peter Altmaier in Berlin on Wednesday. Musk has been told by Germany’s economy minister that he can have whatever he needs for his new electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Berlin.

Tesla's stock was trading down 7.3% to $414.64 per share at the time of publication on Thursday.

