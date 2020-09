Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

During the morning session on Thursday, 19 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Highlights:

Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE: SHI) is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning.

(NASDAQ: MDRR). Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKBA) shares traded down 71.65% to reach its 52-week low, making it the biggest loser.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE: SHI) shares were down 1.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.23.

