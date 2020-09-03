Market Overview

PVH's Debt Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2020 8:17am
Over the past three months, shares of PVH Inc. (NYSE: PVH) decreased by 4.06%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt PVH has.

PVH's Debt

According to the PVH’s most recent financial statement as reported on June 11, 2020, total debt is at $3.19 billion, with $2.85 billion in long-term debt and $335.70 million in current debt. Adjusting for $800.70 million in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $2.39 billion.

Shareholders look at the debt-ratio to understand how much financial leverage a company has. PVH has $12.29 billion in total assets, therefore making the debt-ratio 0.26. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than 1 indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. For example, a debt ratio of 40% might be higher for one industry, whereas normal for another.

Why Shareholders Look At Debt?

Besides equity, debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and contributes to its growth. Due to its lower financing cost compared to equity, it becomes an attractive option for executives trying to raise capital.

However, interest-payment obligations can have an adverse impact on the cash-flow of the company. Equity owners can keep excess profit, generated from the debt capital, when companies use the debt capital for its business operations.

Posted-In: Debt InsightsNews Intraday Update Markets

