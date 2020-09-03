Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Does Sportsman's Warehouse Debt Look Like?

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2020 8:09am   Comments
Share:

Over the past three months, shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) moved higher by 36.22%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Sportsman's Warehouse has.

Sportsman's Warehouse's Debt

Based on Sportsman's Warehouse’s balance sheet as of June 5, 2020, long-term debt is at $23.76 million and current debt is at $120.40 million, amounting to $144.16 million in total debt. Adjusted for $22.09 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $122.07 million.

Investors look at the debt-ratio to understand how much financial leverage a company has. Sportsman's Warehouse has $662.33 million in total assets, therefore making the debt-ratio 0.22. Generally speaking, a debt-ratio more than 1 means that a large portion of debt is funded by assets. As the debt-ratio increases, so the does the risk of defaulting on loans, if interest rates were to increase. Different industries have different thresholds of tolerance for debt-ratios. For example, a debt ratio of 35% might be higher for one industry, whereas normal for another.

Importance of Debt

Debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and can help it attain growth. Debt usually has a relatively lower financing cost than equity, which makes it an attractive option for executives.

However, due to interest-payment obligations, cash-flow of a company can be impacted. Equity owners can keep excess profit, generated from the debt capital, when companies use the debt capital for its business operations.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPWH)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Earnings Scheduled For September 2, 2020
Preview: Sportsman's Warehouse's Earnings
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Debt InsightsNews Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com