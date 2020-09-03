52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) shares jumped 58.5% to close at $19.87 on Wednesday following Form 4 filing from the company Director Leonard Baker showing a purchase of 46,000 shares of common stock in open market.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) climbed 42.4% to close at $5.58 on Wednesday. NanoViricides is scheduled to present COVID-19 drug update at The LD 500 virtual conference on September 3.
- Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) shares jumped 39.1% to close at $0.3715 on Wednesday after declining 10% on Tuesday. The company reported quarterly results last month.
- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) shares gained 32% to close at $7.14 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) gained 29.4% to close at $6.07 after the company acquired Geneva Consulting Group.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) climbed 28.6% to close at $9.48. Gogo shares gained 43% on Tuesday after it was announced Intelsat is acquiring the commercial aviation business of Gogo for $400 million.
- Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE: PSV) shares rose 27.8% to close at $0.7666 after falling over 48% on Tuesday. Hermitage Offshore Services, last week, announced an appeal of NYSE delisting determination.
- Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FEAC) climbed 27.5% to close at $14.02.
- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) shares jumped 26.6% to close at $3.85 on Wednesday. Baudax Bio, last week, said it was awarded a Group Purchasing Agreement with Premier for ANJESO.
- Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ: FMCI) gained 24.8% to close at $22.91.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) shares rose 24.5% to close at $9.80 after the company’s CEO, CFO and Director bought 1.96 million shares in the company.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) gained 22.7% to close at $4.21.
- Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FTHM) surged 18.8% to close at $20.26. Fathom promoted ten-year company veteran to Vice President of brokerage operations.
- Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) climbed 18.3% to close at $10.35 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: OPES) shares gained 17.7% to close at $13.30.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) climbed 17.4% to close at $0.6338. J.Jill shares jumped 40% on Tuesday after the company announced a transaction support agreement that would result in a waiver of any past non-compliance with the terms of the company's credit facilities.
- Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) rose 17.2% to close at $21.10. Clearfield will virtually participate at the following financial conferences during September.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 16% to close at $7.04 after the company reported 70% of its US theatres will be open by September 4.
- Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RPTX) jumped 15.5% to close at $29.05. Repare Therapeutics, last month, reported a loss for the second quarter.
- InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) rose 15.5% to close at $35.56 after announcing up to 1 million share buyback.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) climbed 15.1% to close at $7.70.
- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRUS) shares rose 15.1% to close at $14.12.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) jumped 14.6% to close at $20.62.
- Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) shares gained 13.5% to close at $0.2951 after declining over 33% on Tuesday. Shiloh Industries, earlier during the week, entered into stock and asset purchase agreement with Grouper Holdings, LLC, a subsidiary of MiddleGround Capital LLC. The company filed voluntary Chapter 11 petitions to facilitate the transaction.
- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZY) gained 13.2% to close at $13.60.
- Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) gained 11.6% to close at $13.40 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
- Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BF-A) gained 9.6% to close at $71.97 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH) rose 9.6% to close at $50.50 after the company reported collaboration with Walmart to bring affordable and high-quality healthcare to Texas.
- Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE: GRAF) gained 9% to close at $24.47. Graf Industrial, on Tuesday, announced a business update on Velodyne Lidar and reaffirmed FY20 sales outlook.
- Mediaco Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) rose 8.5% to close at $3.85.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) rose 8.4% to close at $1.06. Borqs Technologies, last week, said it received a purchase order of over $15 million for mobile point-of-sale device in India.
- Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) gained 8% to close at $39.90 after the company announced Michael Jordan has joined the board as a special advisor.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares dipped 30.6% to close at $5.04 on Wednesday following reports judges have been assigned in its appeal of a Nevada court ruling concerning Vascepa.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) shares declined 26% to close at $17.26 on Wednesday. At Home Group reported upbeat results for its second quarter. However, the company did not issue any guidance due to uncertainty surrounding Covid-19.
- Jiayin Group (NASDAQ: JFIN) shares fell 22.7% to close at $2.90 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results.
- Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REXN) fell 18% to close at $1.78.
- ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) dropped 16.3% to close at $2.67 after the company priced its 2.4 million unit public offering at $4 per unit.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) shares declined 15.7% to close at $7.25 after dropped 26% on Tuesday. Applied UV priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) shares fell 14.3% to close at $27.63. Credit Suisse downgraded Youdao from Outperform to Neutral and announced a $35 price target.
- Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM) fell 13.2% to close at $1.78. Aptorum Group announced a video update discussing positive data on SACT-1 against neuroblastoma and other potential tumor types.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) fell 13.1% to close at $8.21.
- AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) shares declined 12.7% to close at $4.33.
- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) dipped 12.5% to close at $8.78. iClick Interactive Asia Group commenced follow-on offering of up to 7.9m ADS's.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) shares fell 12.1% to close at $83.28 as reports suggested the company is under probe from the Securities and Exchange Commission over allegations that its sales numbers are fudged. The company also reported downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) dipped 11.6% to close at $7.45
- Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) declined 10.2% to close at $31.32.
- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) fell 8.9% to close at $0.72 after dropping over 10% on Tuesday.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) fell 8.3% to close at $0.2581 after rising over 8% on Tuesday.
- Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) fell 6.5% to close at $38.50 after reporting Q2 results.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 5.8% to close at $447.37 on continued momentum from yesterday after the company announced a $5 billion offering of its common stock. Baillie Gifford & Co reported a 4.25% passive stake in the company, lowering stake from 6.32%.
- Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ: HLNE) dropped 5.6% to close at $ 70.85 after the company announced a common stock offering of 2.207 million shares.
- PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) fell 4.5% to close at $34.99 after gaining 12% on Tuesday. PagerDuty released quarterly earnings after the closing bell yesterday.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas