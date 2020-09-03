Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2020 4:04am   Comments
  • The Challenger job-cut report for August is scheduled for release at 7:30 a.m. ET.
  • International trade report for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect July's total trade deficit increasing to $58.5 billion from $50.7 billion in June.
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Initial claims is expected to drop to 958,000 for the August 29 week, from 1.006 million in the previous week.
  • Data on nonfarm productivity and unit labor costs for the second quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Productivity is expected to rise 7.4%, while labor costs might increase 12.1% during the quarter.
  • US services Purchasing Managers' Index for August is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
  • The ISM's non-manufacturing index for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is projected to slip to 57.0 in August from 58.1 in July.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for the latest week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

