10 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After Hours Session
Gainers
- Guidewire Software (NASDAQ: GWRE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- PVH (NYSE: PVH) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
Losers
- Cryolife (NYSE: CRY) shares are trading lower after the company announced it acquired Ascyrus Medical and will also pay an upfront payment of $80 million and up to $120 million in milestone payments.
- PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q3 and FY21 EPS guidance below estimates.
- CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 and FY21 EPS and sales guidance.
- Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 guidance.
- Smartsheet (NASDAQ: SMAR) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q3 EPS guidance below estimates.
- Zuora (NYSE: ZUO) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
- Culp (NASDAQ: CULP) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 net sales of $64.5 million were down 8.8% year over year. The company also noted it provided limited guidance due to the economic impact of COVID-19.
- EGain (NASDAQ: EGAN) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
