Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Marvell Technology's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 02, 2020 3:20pm   Comments
Share:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after Argus Research maintained its Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $40 to $50 per share.

Marvell Technology designs integrated circuits primarily for data storage, networking, and communications. Historically, the firm focused on storage, where it is still a key supplier to hard-disk drive and solid-state drive makers but has strategically emphasized networking to offset declining HDD technology.

The firm has since diversified via acquisitions and supplies chips to the networking and consumer electronic spaces. Marvell outsources its production to third-party foundries.

Marvell Technology traded up 4.24% to $40.85 per share on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $41.08 and a 52-week low of $16.45.

Latest Ratings for MRVL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2020Argus ResearchMaintainsBuy
Aug 2020RosenblattMaintainsBuy
Aug 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for MRVL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRVL)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Marvell Has Underappreciated 5G Opportunity, Cowen Says In Upgrade
P/E Ratio Insights for Marvell Technology Group
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 28, 2020
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
8 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingPrice Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ACSTAegis CapitalDowngrades0.250
SCVLSidoti & Co.Downgrades
WLLCapital One FinancialUpgrades32.0
WFCOdeon CapitalUpgrades
RRRTruist SecuritiesMaintains21.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com