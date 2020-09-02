Market Overview

Why Opko Health's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 02, 2020 3:18pm   Comments
Opko Health (NASDAQ: OPK) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company announced its BioReference Laboratories began its coronavirus testing program in New York City schools.

Opko Health is a diversified biotechnology company that operates pharmaceutical and diagnostic development programs. Opko's diagnostics business includes a core genetic testing operation. It has a development and commercial supply pharmaceutical company, as well as a global supply-chain operation and holding company in Ireland.

Opko also owns a specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturer in Israel. The company's bio-reference testing business consists of routine testing and esoteric testing. Routine tests measure various health parameters, such as the functions of the heart, kidney, liver, thyroid, and other organs.

Opko Health traded up 3.82% to $3.26 per share on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $6.47 and a 52-week low of $1.12.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Health Care General

