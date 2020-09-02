Why Arco Platform's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Arco Platform (NASDAQ: ARCE) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after UBS upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $57 to $58 per share.

Arco Platform provides a complete pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. Its turnkey curriculum solutions provide educational content in both printed and digital formats delivered through its platform to improve the learning process. The company's operating segment includes Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions.

It generates maximum revenue from the Core Curriculum segment. The Core Curriculum business segment provides solutions that address the Brazilian K-12 curriculum requirements through a personalized and interactive learning experience. Students access to content in various formats, such as digital, video, print, and other audiovisual formats that are aligned with the daily curriculum of their classes.

Arco Platform traded up 5.11% to $47.96 per share on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $59.49 and a 52-week low of $29.09.